The U.S. Soccer Federation is coming close to hiring Chelsea FC coach Emma Hayes as the new USWNT manager following FIFA World Cup disaster

Three months following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski as the USWNT manager, the U.S. Soccer Federation is reportedly closing in on making Chelsea FC coach Emma Hayes the new manager.

Chelsea reported Saturday that Hayes would leave Chelsea at the end of the season for a new position outside of the English Women's Super League. Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Winstanley released a statement following the announcement.

“Emma has been one of the biggest drivers of change in women’s football. Her achievements at Chelsea are unrivaled and will live in the club’s history forever. Given everything she has contributed to Chelsea in over a decade with the club, and the legacy she leaves behind, we would never stand in her way when she felt it was the right time to pursue a new challenge,” via Chelsea FC.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and owner Behdad Eghbali also shared a statement.

“Emma’s contribution to Chelsea cannot be understated. She has been a pioneer in women’s football and is hugely respected within the game. We look forward to continuing to work together over the coming months.”

The Chelsea coach would take over the vacant position left by Andonovski, who disappointed by leading the USWNT to their worst FIFA World Cup finish in history when they lost in the Round of 16.

Hayes will take over ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where team USA will look to redeem themselves after just a bronze finish at the Tokyo Olympic Games. In over a decade with Chelsea, Hayes led the team to six WSL titles and won the Best FIFA Football Coach award in 2021.