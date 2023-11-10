Chelsea's highly successful head coach, Emma Hayes, is set to make a significant move by accepting the role of head coach for the USWNT

Chelsea‘s highly successful head coach, Emma Hayes, is set to make a significant move by accepting the role of head coach for the USWNT, turning down a substantial quadrupling of her salary offered by Chelsea, reported by GOAL. Despite the lucrative contract extension proposed by the Blues, which didn't match the £1.3 million annual deal on the table from the US, Hayes has opted for a new chapter in her coaching career.

The decision seems to be fueled not only by financial considerations but also by a desire for a better work-life balance. The role of leading a national team provides Hayes with the opportunity for more time with her family, a crucial factor, especially after welcoming her son in 2018.

Chelsea's co-owners, Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, have gracefully accepted Hayes' decision and appreciate her commitment to stay with the club until the end of the season. During this time, Hayes will continue to pursue further success, aiming to add to her impressive record of six Women's Super League titles and five FA Cups.

As Chelsea prepares for a new era without Hayes, the club has already begun the process of identifying a suitable successor. Reports suggest that former Manchester United manager Casey Stoney is being considered as a potential replacement.

To honor Hayes and her remarkable achievements, Chelsea plans to celebrate her legacy during their next home game against Liverpool on November 18. However, before that, they face two crucial away matches against Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday and Real Madrid in the Champions League next Wednesday. The upcoming fixtures will serve as significant moments in this transitional period for Chelsea's women's team.