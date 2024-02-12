USWNT star Alex Morgan finds herself in a tough position as her career faces uncertainty after being left out of the Gold Cup squad

USWNT star Alex Morgan finds herself in a tough position as her career faces uncertainty after being left out of the Gold Cup squad once again, reported by GOAL. The absence of the 34-year-old striker has become a significant talking point, raising questions about her future with the national team, especially with the Olympics looming.

As the Gold Cup squad was unveiled, fans eagerly scanned the list for familiar names. While Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Rose Lavelle, and Alyssa Naeher made the cut, the absence of Alex Morgan was conspicuous. This exclusion marks the second time in recent months, signaling that Morgan faces a legitimate challenge to secure her position on the team ahead of the Olympics.

Approaching one year since her last goal for the USWNT, Morgan's situation is complicated. The team has undergone changes, with Vlatko Andonovski replaced by Emma Hayes as the head coach. Young talents are being introduced, and Morgan has not been a part of recent camps, hinting at a potential changing of the guard.

While Morgan was involved in September and October, the final friendlies of the year saw her omission. The Gold Cup squad, featuring 23 players and three training players, adds pressure as Olympic squads are limited to 18 players. Morgan's position as a striker offers limited flexibility, making it challenging for her to secure a spot, especially with the emergence of young talent.

Despite missing the Gold Cup, Morgan could still have opportunities with the USWNT this year, depending on her performance and convincing the coaching staff. The SheBelieves Cup in April and the subsequent international windows in May and July offer potential windows for Morgan's return.

However, with a squad dominated by young stars, Morgan faces an uphill battle to regain her place. The coming months will be crucial, determining whether the legendary striker has one more impactful run with the USWNT or if her departure from the team is approaching, making for a discussion to be had in the future. As Morgan fights for her USWNT career, only time will reveal if she can secure her spot for one last campaign.