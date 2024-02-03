Alexi Lalas criticizes Lindsey Horan for her recent comments on American soccer fans

It's widely known that Soccer is the most popular sport in the entire world. Concluded by various surveys and studies, “The Beautiful Game” is well-loved all across Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America. However, it's also acknowledged by many that the sport lacks popularity in the United States. And that's exactly why Alexi Lalas is taking issue with Lindsey Horan's statement.

The US women's soccer star recently sat down to do an interview with the Athletic and one of the topics touched on was the team's World Cup elimination last year. Asked about the criticisms she received, Horan made eye-raising comments about US soccer fans.

“American soccer fans, most of them aren't smart. They don't know the game. They don't understand.”

Of course, statements shedding negative light on one's own fanbase would definitely garner attention, and it wasn't long before Alexi Lalas took to X (Twitter) to write a response.

“So, not satisfied with already turning off many Americans who don’t watch soccer, evidently the USWNT has now set their sights on turning off many Americans who do watch soccer. Bold strategy,” Lalas posted.

Throughout the years, members of the USWNT have been vocal about their stances on politics and social issues, which have caused prominent backlash, particularly from right-leaning personalities. Despite four World Cup titles and four Olympic Gold Medals, plenty of headlines surrounding certain members of the team don't revolve around on-field action.

Still, regardless of Horan's statements and the World Cup disappointment, one could argue that the USWNT's accomplishments are big enough to ensure that there will always be supporters rallying behind the team. Even if Lindsey Horan's comments somehow end up turning off a number of fans, such as what Lalas claims, a team rich with world-class success in the past twelve years will still be bound to draw attention every time they step on the field.