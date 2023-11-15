In a spectacular start to the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League (UWSL) season, USWNT star Lindsey Horan won with Lyon 9-0

In a spectacular start to the 2023/24 UEFA Women's Champions League season, Lyon showcased their dominance by trouncing Slavia Prague with an emphatic 9-0 victory, reported by GOAL. The French side's relentless performance featured an outstanding display from Lindsey Horan, the USWNT star, who played a pivotal role in orchestrating the midfield and facilitating precise passing.

The match's narrative was shaped by Lyon's commanding first half, during which they netted an impressive six goals. Kadidiatou Diani emerged as a standout performer, delivering a first-half brace and making a resounding impact in her inaugural UEFA Women's Champions League appearance for Lyon. Horan, displaying her exceptional skills, contributed significantly to Lyon's control over possession and tempo, ensuring a commanding presence in the center of the pitch.

Remarkably, Lyon showcased their offensive prowess with seven different goal-scorers, underlining the depth and versatility of their squad. Diani and Vanessa Giles emerged as multi-scorers, each notching two goals. By halftime, the Rhodaniens had already secured a formidable 6-0 lead. In the second half, strategic substitutions were made, including Lindsey Horan leaving the pitch in the 69th minute, having played a crucial role in Lyon's dominant performance.

This victory marks the second instance in recent years where the Rhodaniens has put nine goals past Slavia Prague, with a previous 9-1 triumph in 2015. Lyon's pursuit of their ninth UEFA Women's Champions League title is off to an impressive start, reaffirming their status as one of Europe's football powerhouses.

Looking ahead, Lyon will carry this momentum into their upcoming fixtures. They are scheduled to face Dijon Foot in a league match on November 17 before returning to UEFA Women's Champions League action against SKN St. Polten on November 24. Lyon's commanding performance has set a high standard for their campaign, and fans can anticipate more thrilling displays from this formidable team in the quest for European glory.