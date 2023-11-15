Emma Hayes is set to earn a staggering $2 million (£1.6 million) per season as the newly appointed coach of the USWNT

In a groundbreaking move for women's football, Emma Hayes is set to earn a staggering $2 million (£1.6 million) per season as the newly appointed coach of the USWNT, reported by GOAL. The 47-year-old, currently at the helm of Chelsea, will bid farewell to the Women's Super League (WSL) at the end of the season to embark on her journey with the USWNT.

Hayes' remarkable salary is a significant increase compared to her predecessor, Vlatko Andonovski, who received $446,495 during his tenure with the team. The Athletic reports that Chelsea, eager to retain Hayes, made an attempt by offering a quadruple increase in her salary. However, the allure of guiding the USWNT proved too enticing for Hayes to resist.

The London native's venture into coaching started in the United States back in 2001 with the Long Island Lady Riders. Following a three-year stint with the Iona Gaels, Hayes returned to her home country and assumed the role of assistant coach at Arsenal. Two years later, she crossed the Atlantic once again to manage the Chicago Red Stars.

Hayes, after 13 years, is poised for a return to coaching in the United States. Her tenure with the USWNT will kick off with two matches in June, followed by two more in July. The pinnacle of her early tenure will be overseeing the team's campaign at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

As she prepares to bid adieu to Chelsea, Emma Hayes aims to conclude her WSL spell on a high note. The Blues, under her guidance, aspire to defend their league title and secure a historic seventh championship. Additionally, they harbor ambitions of making a deep run in the Women's Champions League, a competition that has eluded them so far. Hayes' legacy in English football will undoubtedly be etched in her achievements with Chelsea, but her journey with the USWNT is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global stage.