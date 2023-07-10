Megan Rapinoe may be done with soccer later this year, but it won't be the last we'll see of her.

Rapinoe recently announced that the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would be her last as she plans to retire from soccer at the end of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League season.

It will bring to an end an illustrious career for Rapinoe who is not only a two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medal winner and Ballon d’Or winner, but also an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, marriage equality and equal pay for women in sports.

Because of this advocacy as well as perceived arrogant nature, she has plenty of critics and haters who will be glad to see the back of her.

But with that said, Rapinoe still plans to make plenty of noise with her post-soccer plans. As per a feature by TIME, the 38-year-old has already started a production company called A Touch More along with her wife Sue Bird. The production company's main goal is to center “stories of revolutionaries who move culture forward.”

Despite her political statements, she won't be running for office anytime soon, though. Instead, she plans to be “mogul for women’s sports, a mogul for good.”

Ultimately, her goal is to change the world and make it a better place.

“I have this incredible privilege and platform and hope that I can turn that into rocket fuel for the next phase of everything,” Rapinoe said. “I want to make the world a better place. And I will pull that lever slowly, relentlessly, and ruthlessly, forever.”