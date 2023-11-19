Utah football quarterback Cam Rising announced he will return for a seventh college football season in 2024.

Rising returns for his final year despite an injury-ravaged 2023 NCAA season. He never took the field this year after he tore his meniscus, MPFL, MCL, and ACL in Utah football's 35-21 loss to Penn State in last year's Rose Bowl.

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham announced Cam Rising won't take the field this season after their 34-32 victory over USC football on October 22.

Cam Rising said undergoing major surgery has been a daunting challenge, per ESPN.

“I wasn't really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL. It was a big surgery, and it's not an easy comeback. I've been working my tail off,” Rising said.

“I'm trying to make sure I can be out there because nobody wants to be out there on the field grinding with those guys more than me. But at the end of the day, it's my body. My body has to recover,” Cam Rising added.

Cam Rising led Utah football to consecutive 10-4 win-loss records and Rose Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022. He announced his return to the program for the 2023 NCAA season in early January.

Unfortunately, that planned return never materialized because of his devastating injury. Kyle Whittingham had a bad feeling about Rising's prognosis in the aftermath of the 2022 Rose Bowl game. The former felt the injury “didn't look good.” Sure enough, Rising never played a singled down in the 2023 NCAA campaign.

Utah football fans can be sure Cam Rising will return with a vengeance next season .