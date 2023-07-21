The Pac-12 Conference is full of loaded teams this season, which will be the last one with USC and UCLA before they go to the Big Ten. However, the Utah football program has back-to-back Pac-12 titles and is searching for a three-peat. Despite that, Utah was picked to finish third by the media in the preseason poll, much to the displeasure of fans everywhere.

Utes quarterback Cam Rising answered some questions about that during Pac-12 media days, and his comments sure sound like a warning (h/t Pac-12 Conference).

“It is what it is. They can think whatever they want. And just find out come this season.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Utah won the regular season title and then defeated the USC Trojans in a terrific Pac-12 title game, one in which Caleb Williams suffered an injury. Utah then lost the Rose Bowl to Penn State, and Rising tore his ACL in that game. With the season approaching, Rising's status for the opener is still up in the air, per the latest from head coach Kyle Whittingham.

The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 and Washington is right behind them, so Utah might feel some sort of way for being picked third. However, Dalton Kincaid going to the NFL and the Trojans and Huskies adding pieces surely make it difficult to argue.

Cam Rising threw for 2,939 yards with 25 touchdowns last season and added another six scores on the ground, so there is a lot to like after he decided to return to the Utah football program for one final season. Buckle up, the Pac-12 Conference will be fun to watch this season.