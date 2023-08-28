Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football program is starting the season with a big game against Florida at home on Thursday, and with uncertainty surrounding quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe, who are both returning from torn ACLs, Whittingham is not elaborating on their status or the depth chart ahead of the game, according to Steve Samra of on3.com.

Quarterback Cam Rising suffered his torn ACL during Utah football's Rose Bowl loss to Penn State on Jan. 1, so it makes a lot of sense that his availability for the season opener against Florida is in doubt. However, Brant Kuithe tore his ACL on Sept. 24 against Arizona State last season, so he has had more time to recover.

Kyle Whittingham's program is expected to be strong this season, they come into the year ranked as the No. 14 team in the AP Poll. Florida is unranked, and will be the road team on Thursday, so the expectation is that Utah will start off the season strong.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The status of Rising and Kuithe certainly throws a wrinkle into Thursday's game against Florida. It will be interesting to see if either will be active.

Utah will be tested early on this season. They will play Baylor on the road in their second game, before playing Weber State at home, then hosting UCLA the week after.

Utah lost to Florida last season, and will look to avenge that loss on Thursday. It will be one of the first big games of the college football season.