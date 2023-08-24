Utah football quarterback Cam Rising still plans to be back in time for the team's season opener versus Florida on August 31st. Rising tore his ACL in January during Utah's Rose Bowl loss and is on the verge of coming back. So far, he's mostly been a limited participant in practice and did not play in a scrimmage last week.

Though Rising wants to be back for the opener in one week, he still seems unsure if he will be ready in time.

“Rising on ESPN 700 said he doesn’t believe the game plan will change much if he’s not able to play. If he can’t go, he’ll be an active participant with the QB to ensure they’re ready. Rising said his plan is to still play on Thursday,” per Utah Athletics beat writer Josh Furlong.

In the 2022 season, Cam Rising led the Utes to a 10-4 record while completing 66.2% of his passes for 2,939 yards and 25 touchdowns.

If Rising is unable to go, Brandon Rose is normally the primary backup. However, Rose unfortunately went down with an injury during a scrimmage so the Utes will have to turn to their other options. Behind Rose and Rising, Utah has Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson to turn to.

Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig gave his take on the backup quarterback situation saying, “Unfortunately, we lost Brandon to an injury a week ago, and Nate Johnson was a huge benefactor of that, getting more reps and he's really responded well. Bryson, obviously, as I've said many times, has a great mastery of the offensive system. Those two young guys have really made the most of this opportunity,” via Josh Newman of KSL Sports.