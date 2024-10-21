Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham has announced a new interim offensive coordinator after Andy Ludwig's recent departure from the program. The Utes, who are in the midst of a three-game losing streak, have decided to look internally to Mike Bajakian to solve their offensive woes, via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Bajakian has been promoted to offensive coordinator/quarterback coach and will be primary play-caller for the Utes. Whittingham's decision comes at the heels of Utah's 13-7 loss to TCU at home, where the offense under Ludwig had 2-for-15 third down conversion rate.

Ludwig was the Utes' offensive coordinator for the last six years, helping Whittingham lead the program to two straight Pac-12 titles. Unfortunately, the offense has struggled over the past two years amid the absence of star quarterback Cameron Rising due to various injuries.

Utah has three-game Big 12 gauntlet coming up

Over their next four games, Utah will face three of the top teams in the Big 12, including two legit College Football Playoff contenders in No. 10 Iowa State and No. 11 BYU in mid November. Sandwiched in between those games is a trip to Boulder, Colorado to face the much-improved Buffaloes under Deion Sanders.

Mike Bajakian comes in as play-caller after only being a Senior Analyst with the program for this season. However, the New Jersey native has over a decade of experience as an offensive coordinator at a number of Power Four programs such as Boston College, Northwestern, and Tennessee.

Bajakian begins his stint as OC with the main goal of shoring up Utah's passing game, which has struggled significantly under redshirt freshman Isaac Wilson. Wilson, who came into the year as the presumed backup to Cameron Rising, has posted the 109th best QBR in the nation and is coming off a game in which he put up a lowly 21.2 rating.

The Utes are in grave danger of suffering their first losing season since 2013 under Whittingham. They face four teams with winning records to end the year and have already lost to middle-tier Big 12 teams like Arizona, Arizona State, and TCU. Coming into the year with playoff aspirations, this year has been a disappointment for the Utes, but they still have a chance to salvage this season.