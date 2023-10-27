Kyle Whittingham started with the Utah football program in 1994 as the Utes defensive line coach. One year later, he was named defensive coordinator, a title he held onto until 2005, when Urban Meyer departed the program for the Florida Gators, leaving Whittingham to take over. In the thirty seasons that Whittingham has been in Salt Lake City, the Utes have played in 21 bowl games and won multiple conference championships. In the 86 seasons prior to Whittingham's arrival, the Utah football program played in two bowl games.

I say all of this because it's this success that justifies Kyle Whittingham riding into a national TV appearance on whatever type of vehicle he wants. If he wanted to roll in on a set of Heely's, or hop in on a pogo stick, it's all fair game. If he rode in on the back of an elephant, it would've been inhumane, but the crowd would've eaten it up regardless. But when you ride in on a motorcycle looking like The Undertaker circa 2001, that's when you know you've made it.

LEGEND.

I'm not a big motorcycle guy, but the caption on the tweet from the official account of the Utah football team says it all. In Salt Lake City, Kyle Whittingham is a legend and building a legacy that may only end up being surpassed in the state by Stockton and Malone. The only way this intro could've been better was if they blasted The Undertaker's old Limp Bizkit theme as he was riding in.

Whittingham is 63 years old, but his best days coaching the Utah football team may still be ahead of him. With a move to a watered down Big 12 coming, it wouldn't be a shock if Whittingham and the Utes keep rolling, churning out conference titles, and experiencing a long run at the top just like The Undertaker.