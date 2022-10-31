Kyle Whittingham speaks out on FOX’s outrage with Utah football Cameron Rising decision

Cameron Rising was surprisingly held out of Utah football’s recent matchup against Washington State. The Utes managed to earn the win, but FOX was reportedly upset amid Rising’s absence from the affair. Kyle Whittingham said he understood that FOX was frustrated, however, Whittingham added that he was even more frustrated, per Josh Furlong. Furlong shared a full quote from Kyle Whittingham on the FOX-Cameron Rising situation.

“Well, we weren’t keeping any secret. It’s not like when we met with them we were thinking any differently than they were. And I guess I could have ran out there 45 minutes before the game and started spreading the word to them, but they weren’t even on site, they did it remotely, so I’m not sure what they expected. There was no trying to pull the wool over their eyes or make them look unprepared; there was nothing of that nature. It was a complete surprise to all of us, and so I don’t know how we could have possibly proceeded any differently than we did.”

Cameron Rising is a star quarterback. However, Utah apparently was just as surprised to find out he would be unable to play in the game. Kyle Whittingham added that he trusted Cameron Rising’s judgement in reference to his injury situation.

FOX has a right to be upset. National broadcasts spend no shortage of time preparing for games. And the Cameron Rising news surely caught them by surprise. But according to Whittingham, there was nothing else that Utah football could have done.