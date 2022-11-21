Published November 21, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham is not prepared to make excuses following the Utes’ 20-17 loss to Oregon. And those non-excuses included quarterback Cameron Rising’s previous knee injury, per The Salt Lake Tribune.

“If you’re out there, you’re good to go,” Whittingham said. “Look at (Oregon quarterback) Bo Nix. Bo Nix was out there, so he was good to go. Can I quantify it? No, other than just saying if you’re on the field, you’re expected to make plays and produce.”

The loss came in disappointing fashion for a Utah football team that had previously enjoyed a strong campaign. The Utes entered the game with confidence as well. Oregon QB Bo Nix and Utah QB Cameron Rising had both dealt with injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s game. Nevertheless, both players took the field. Nix finished the game with 1 passing touchdown and 1 interception on 25-37 passing.

Meanwhile, Rising struggled mightily for Utah football. He went just 21-38 through the air with no touchdowns and 3 interceptions. It was undeniably a lackluster performance for the young quarterback. The one bright spot for Rising was his connection with wide receiver Dalton Kincaid, who ultimately reeled in 11 receptions for 99 receiving yards.

The lone Utah football offensive touchdown came via a Jaylen Dixon rushing attempt. Overall, the offense struggled throughout the affair without question.

The defeat ended their chances of winning the Pac-12 conference. However, Whittingham will look to lead the Utes to a strong finish to end the season while Cameron Rising will attempt to regain his prior form.