Utah football quarterback Cam Rising is reportedly not expected to return to the Utes next season, so the team needs to find another QB during the offseason. Rising has been with the team since the 2020 season and he put together some big years with the program. However, injuries have plagued him the past couple of years. Now, Utah is looking at Purdue transfer Ryan Browne as a potential replacement.

“Purdue QB Ryan Browne transfer is working on setting up visits with Utah, Virginia Tech, Missouri, UCF, and Louisville,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “Others are in contact also.”

Matt Zenitz also reported the news regarding Cam Rising. It is unclear if Rising will transfer or attempt to play in the NFL.

“The current expectation is that the star QB won't be back with the Utes next season, sources tell CBS Sports/247Sports,” Zenitz said in a report. “It's unclear at this point whether Rising plans to head to the NFL or whether he plans to apply for a medical hardship waiver and then use that extra year of eligibility. Rising is eligible for the waiver because of being limited to three games this year due to an injury.”

The Purdue football team struggled big time this season as they won just one game, and their head coach was fired at the conclusion of the season. Ryan Browne didn't get a ton of action this season with the Boilermakers, and he will now be looking for a different home. The Utah football team would be a good fit.

Browne started his Purdue career back in 2023, and he didn't play much last year either. Last season, Browne finished the year 12-16 through the air for 104 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. This season, he was 43-76 for 532 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The transfer portal is going to be an important asset for both Utah and Purdue this offseason. There is a chance that the Utes will also be making a head coaching change this offseason, and the portal is huge for any first-year coach. Both of these teams struggled last season and they need to pick up some elite talent in the transfer portal if they want improve.

The Utah football team has been a good quarterback away from being a good team the past two years. If Cam Rising had been healthy, they would've had two very different seasons. It'll be interesting to see who the Utes have at QB in 2025.