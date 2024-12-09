Utah football looks like they will have a new quarterback in 2025. After four years with the program, Cam Rising isn't expected to return next season, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Rising played just three games in 2024 due to injury. As Zenitz noted, it's unclear if Rising will apply for a medical hardship waiver so he can play one more year elsewhere, or try his luck in the NFL draft.

Rising has had a long college career. If he did play in '25, it would be his eighth season. The signal-caller suffered a season-ending ankle injury on October 11, finishing the year with 555 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. The fact that Rising won't run it back with Utah football is interesting considering three of their QBs just entered the transfer portal.

Last month, head coach Kyle Whittingham, who just announced his return, said Cam Rising was still mulling over his decision:

“No definitive word yet,” Whittingham said. “Cam is still mulling over his options. He just had a surgery on Wednesday of this past week, so that’s what was first and foremost on his mind, getting that surgery completed, and now he’ll have time to make a decision now that that’s done.

“The next big thing is making that decision on which direction he wants to go and we expect to have those conversations with Cam starting up probably as early as this week to see where he’s at.”

The Utes will now be focused on finding a new QB1 in the transfer portal since Cam Rising won't be back. It will also be interesting to see where he ends up, whether that be with in another program or the NFL. He likely wouldn't go high in the draft if he declared, especially given his age as well. Rising is 25 years old, starting his career at Texas in 2018 before coming to Utah in 2019.