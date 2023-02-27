Utah Football’s Dalton Kincaid, considered one of the better tight end prospects in the NFL Draft, is dealing with an injury ahead of the Scouting Combine. Kincaid will not participate in drills at the Combine, sources told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Utah football star suffered a small fracture in his back, an injury he played through in the Utes’ Pac-12 Championship game win over USC.

Orthopedist Robert Watkins determined that surgery on Dalton Kincaid’s injury was not necessary.

Garafolo reports that the Utah football star will meet with teams at the NFL Draft Combine instead of doing anything on the field.

Fortunately for Kincaid, the injury likely won’t affect his NFL Draft stock, as the Utah football star is expected to be cleared in the next few weeks, as Garafolo notes.

Kincaid enjoyed a career year for Utah football in 2022, tallying 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games played.

His standout season included a monstrous, 16-catch, 234-yard effort in an October win over USC.

The 6-4, 242-pound Kincaid is regarded as a top-tier tight end, in the same breath as Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Georgia’s Darnell Washington.

The Utah football star pass-catcher has been mocked into the first round of the NFL Draft by some pundits.

Kincaid’s basketball background, athleticism, route-running skills and ability to threaten all levels of the field have made him an intriguing NFL Draft prospect.

While he won’t be on the field, he will still get a chance to make his case to teams at the NFL Draft Combine.