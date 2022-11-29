Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Utah Utes are preparing for a huge game this coming Friday against the USC Trojans, with both teams squaring off for the Pac-12 title. One of the most notable storylines heading into this conference championship game is the status of Utes football tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was not able to finish last Saturday’s 63-21 victory on the road over the Colorado Buffaloes due to an injury.

Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham sounded optimistic about Kincaid’s chances of playing against the Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (h/t Josh Newman of The Salt Lake Tribune).

“Whittingham says he expects Dalton Kincaid to play. Backtracked a tad, saying it’s not a guarantee, but indications through the weekend have been that Kincaid’s injury on Saturday was not serious. Kincaid was 16-234-1 in the first USC game.”

Kincaid, an All-Pac-12 tight end, left the Colorado game before halftime and not before recording 102 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions. He is clearly an integral part of the success this season of Utah football, which is also still the only team this season to have beaten the Trojans. Back in October, Kincaid blasted USC’s defense for 234 receiving yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions to help Utah football score a 43-42 victory at home.

Utah football has another shot at beating the Trojans in an especially important game for USC. The Trojans are on the outside looking in for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but a loss to the Utes would very much likely end their hopes this season to win the national title.