The Utah Utes take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Check out our college football odds series for our Utah Colorado prediction and pick.

This game means more than some people might first think. Utah received a critical break on Friday afternoon. California was leading UCLA 21-10 in the second quarter and then took a 28-27 lead over the Bruins midway through the second half. The outcome of that game was very much in doubt deep into the fourth quarter. However, UCLA was able to win the game 35-28. Utah needed UCLA to beat Cal in order to stay alive in the race for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah obviously has to win this game, but it also needs Washington to beat Washington State and it needs Oregon State to beat Oregon. While that is not a likely set of events, it is certainly possible.

Stranger things have happened.

Utah will hope that Oregon State can take care of business against Oregon, but even if that game doesn’t go the Utes’ way, Utah will want to beat Colorado and win its ninth game of the season. Utah’s seniors have lifted the program to great heights, capturing the Pac-12 championship and the school’s first Rose Bowl bid last season. Thos seniors will not want to leave the field in the Pac-12 on a sour note. Losing to Colorado would be an unimaginably bitter experience for this team. Obviously, it’s not very likely that Utah will lose, but the Utes definitely want to play well and end this regular season with a good taste, if indeed this is Utah’s last regular-season game of 2022.

Colorado is about to hire a new head coach. The Buffaloes certainly do need to hit the reset button and start fresh. This has been an awful year for the program. Head coach Karl Dorrell clearly did not develop players in the offseason. He clearly did not instill toughness into his players. Colorado suffers when an opponent lands a punch. When things go negatively in a game, Colorado often loses the plot and allows the course of events to create a downward spiral. The Buffs are not able to recover. This has been the pattern all year long. The Buffaloes are a 30 or 35-point underdog most weeks, and they have been failing to cover the spread on numerous occasions. They did not cover the spread last week at Washington. They did not cover the spread the week before at USC. They have failed to be competitive, which is a far worse sin than failing to win games. People knew Colorado would struggle this year. People didn’t know Colorado would be unusually bad, probably the worst Power Five conference team in the country.

Here are the Utah-Colorado NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Utah Utes: -29.5 (-110)

Colorado Buffaloes: +29.5 (-110)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

Colorado is a horrible team which has been getting blown out left and right this season. Utah won the Pac-12 title last year and defeated USC this year. This should be a total blowout.

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

This is a rivalry game. Colorado might be able to punch above its weight. Also, Utah quarterback Cam Rising hasn’t been nearly as good this season on the road compared to his home games. That could make a real difference relative to the spread.

Final Utah-Colorado Prediction & Pick

You have seen Colorado get dismantled all season long. There’s really no good reason to bet on Colorado covering the spread. Take Utah.

