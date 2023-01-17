New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was a huge star in Provo back in his college football days as the quarterback of the BYU Cougars. His younger brother, Isaac Wilson, is also soon going to be a star in college, but where he will exactly take his talents after his stint in high school remains up in the air. However, it appears that the Utah Utes are the top contender for Isaac’s commitment, and that caused quite a stir. After all, BYU and Utah football are fierce rivals in-state rivals.

Isaac hasn’t made a final decision yet, but he’s already made a visit to Utah football and even donned the team’s colors while posing for a photo together with his mom.

4 ⭐️ QB Isaac Wilson on a visit at @Utah_Football with his mom, Lisa. pic.twitter.com/TTK2mBRpbV — THE REAL U (@therealutahutes) January 15, 2023

Utah football and the Cougars are not just bitter rivals on the field. Their campuses are only separated by less than 50 miles, with both schools having strong ties to the Christian faith.

Isaac’s final decision could go down between BYU and Utah football. The Cougars are actually the first school to make an offer to Isaac, which they did way back in February 2021. Other schools who have made extended offers to him are the San Jose Spartans, Oregon Ducks, Weber State Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes, Arizona Wildcats, Oregon State Beavers, San Diego State Aztecs, Idaho State Bengals, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Utah State Aggies, and the Lousiville Cardinals.

Utah football still has Cameron Rising as quarterback for the 2023 season, but the Utes are looking at options for his successor as early as today. They hope that Isaac Wilson will go with them and be someone who could lead the team under center in 2024.