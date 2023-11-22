Utah gymnastics parts ways with coach Tom Farden following abuse allegations; appoints Carly Dockendorf as interim head coach.

The University of Utah announced Tuesday the departure of Tom Farden from his role as the head gymnastics coach. This decision comes just nine days after Farden was placed on paid leave amid abuse allegations.

The university issued a statement, indicating that both parties had reached a “mutual agreement” for immediate separation.

“The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program,” athletic director Mark Harlan said, as reported by D'Arcy Maine of ESPN. “Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion. In this case, the decision provides necessary clarity and stability for our student-athletes and prevents further distraction from their upcoming season.”

Former gymnast alleges toxic environment

This decision comes in the wake of allegations of abuse from former Utah gymnasts Kara Eaker and Kim Tessen. In separate Instagram posts last month, both athletes shared their distressing experiences. Eaker disclosed her diagnosis of “severe anxiety and depression, anxiety induced insomnia,” attributing it to the abuse she faced in the team. Tessen described her experience as being in an “abusive and toxic environment.”

Despite initial statements from Utah suggesting that Farden's paid leave was not related to student-athlete welfare, these allegations have cast a shadow over the program. Brian C. Johnson, Farden's attorney, told The Washington Post that his client is considering legal action against Eaker and Tessen, labeling their statements as “false.”

Farden's tenure and the team's culture were scrutinized in an investigation concluded earlier this fall by Husch Blackwell, an external law firm. The firm found that Farden did not commit “severe, pervasive,or egregious acts of emotional or verbal abuse, nor any acts of physical abuse, emotional abuse, or harassment” as defined by SafeSport Code. It acknowledged an offensive comment made by Farden to a gymnast but noted that other reported comments could not be independently corroborated.

Farden, who took over as head coach in 2020 after serving as co-head coach and assistant coach, expressed his difficulty in parting with the university that had been his home for a decade. In a statement issued by the school, he reflected on his pride in the athletes he coached and their contributions to the community.

“The University of Utah has been my home for a decade, and it is difficult to say goodbye, but the time has come for me to embark on a new chapter,” Tom Farden said in the school-issued statement. “I am immensely proud of the young women who have poured their hearts and souls into Utah gymnastics during my time here and who have brought so much to this community.”

In the interim, Carly Dockendorf, who served as the associate head coach before Farden's leave, will continue as the head coach for the 2024 season.