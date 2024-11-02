ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Vegas Golden Knights look to continue their winning ways as they face the Utah Hockey Club. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Utah Hockey Club comes into the game sitting at 5-4-2 on the year, but just broke and four-game losing streak. Last time out, they faced the Calgary Flames. Utah took the 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Flames would score early in the second to make it close. Still, Utah would add two more goals in the second period and another in the third to win the game 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights come into the game sitting at 7-3-1 on the year but had their four-game winning streak broken last time out. Last time out, the Golden Knights faced the Kings. The Kings took the 2-0 lead in the first period and would extend it to 4-0 in the second period. The Kings would go on to win the game 6-3.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +158

Vegas Golden Knights: -1,5 (+130)

Moneyline: -193

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah’s first line is led by the combination of Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton, and Nick Schmaltz. Keller led the team last year in goals and points, having 33 goals, 43 assists, and 76 total points. Keller has six goals and five assists this year. Hayton scored three goals and had seven assists last year in Arizona in just 33 games, but had already made an impact this year. Hayton has five goals and two assists this year. Schmaltz also has made an impact this year, after sitting second on the team in points with 22 goals, 39 assists, and 61 total points. He has 11 assists on the year already.

Meanwhile, Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley lead the second line. Guenther had 18 goals and 17 assists in just 45 games last year in Arizona. Guenther has scored six times already this year while also having four assists. Further, Cooley had 20 goals and 24 assists last year. Cooley has a goal and seven assists this year. Finally, Mikhail Sergachez has two goals and seven assists on the year from the blue line.

Connor Ingram is expected to be back in goal for Utah in this one. He is 4-2-2 on the year with a 3.54 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. Ingram has been hit-and-miss this year. Last time out, he stopped 30 of 31 shots in a win over the Flames, still, he allowed 12 goals in the three games prior to that.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jack Eichel is joined by Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone to once again lead the top line for the Golden Knights. Eichel was second on the team in points last year, sitting with 31 goals and 37 assists. Eichel has stepped up already this year, with three goals and 13 assists. Further, Mark Stone has started well. He was fourth on the team in points in just 56 games and already has five goals and 14 assists this year. Furthermore, Ivan Barbashev has already scored seven times and added five assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Pietrangelo has been solid from the blue line this year. He has a goal and 11 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points this year. Further, the blue line provides support in the form of Shea Theodore. Theodore has a goal and eight assists this year. Finally, Tomas Hertl has four goals and seven assists on the year and has been great on the power play. Hertl has three goals and three assists on the power play this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Golden Knights in this one. He is 4-2-0 on the year with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .878 save percentage. Hill was great in his last game. He stopped all 16 shots he faced to take the shutout victory over the Flames. Still, that was the first time this year he allowed less than three goals, and also the first time he had a save percentage over .900.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Utah Hockey Club comes into this game as the underdog in terms of odds in this early season NHL game. They are scoring 3.09 goals per game, but struggling to defend the goal this year, allowing 3.46 goals per game, 24th in the NHL. Still, the Golden Knights have been scoring well this year. They are scoring 4.55 goals per game this year, while also sitting fourth in the NHL on the power play. They are allowing 3.09 goals per game this year, and Adin Hill has struggled. The best play in this game is on the over.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+104)