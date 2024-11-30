ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club has struggled to find consistency, while the Golden Knights are one of the best teams in the NHL. We continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Utah Hockey Club was the Arizona Coyotes last season, and they showed potential but were inconsistent despite their young talent. Clayton Keller was the leader of this team last season, but Logan Cooley was also a standout on the ice. Both are standouts in Utah this season and have carried the team so far.

The Golden Knights were one of the best teams in the NHL all season last year, but they lost to the Stars in the playoffs. They have looked dominant this season. Jack Eichel makes this team go, but Ivan Barbashev has been great this year as well. The Golden Knights are primed for another big season, especially after this fast start.

Here are the Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights Odds

Utah Hockey Club: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +134

Las Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Utah Hockey Club vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Hockey Club was inconsistent last season as the Arizona Coyotes. They scored 3.10 goals per game and they had an 11.2% save percentage. This season, they are scoring 2.73 goals per game and have a 10.4% shooting percentage. This season, Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther lead the team in total points at 20 each. Guenther leads in total goals too at 10 per game. Nick Schmaltz has the team lead in assists at 17 per game too. This offense has a lot of talent, but they have not found a way to be consistent this year. They are going to struggle in this game against the Golden Knights.

The Utah Hockey Club's defense struggled last year. They allowed 3.34 goals per game and had an 89.5% save percentage. This season they have not looked much better, they are allowing 3.14 goals per game with an 89.5% save percentage. The defense will rely on Connor Ingram as a goalie this season after he had 23 wins and 21 losses in 50 games, allowed 2.91 goals per game, and had a 90.7% save percentage. This season, Ingram has a 6-4 record through 13 games. He is also allowing 3.61 goals per game with an 87.1% save percentage. Karel Vejmelka has been a useful goalie with a 3-6 record and he is allowing 2.25 goals per game on a 92.2% save percentage. This defense has struggled and they get a huge challenge against the Golden Knights.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights were one of the best teams in the NHL last season. Their offense was solid, scoring 3.21 goals per game and having a 10.3% shooting percentage. Then, this year they are scoring 3.74 goals per game and with a 12.3 shooting percentage. The offense goes as Jack Eichel goes. Last season, Eichel had 68 points and 31 goals and led the team in assists at 37. Eichel has been massive for the team with 34 points and 26 assists, which both lead the team. Then, Pavel Dorofeyev leads the way in total goals at 12. This offense is so good because they have so much balance. They are going to exploit this Utah Hockey Club defense at home. This should be a tough matchup against a team as good as the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights' defense was solid last season as well. They allowed 2.96 goals per game and had a 90.7% save percentage. This year, the defense has looked solid, but not as good as last year just yet. They are allowing 3.00 goals per game and with a 90% save percentage. Adin Hill and Logan Thompson made up a great dynamic duo at goalie last season for the Golden Knights. Thompson is not here anymore, but Hill still is. Hill had 19 wins in 35 games, and he allowed 2.71 goals per game while having a 90.9% save percentage. In comparison, this year Hill has nine wins and four losses and he allows a 2.84 goals per game with an 89.5% save percentage. Then next to him is Ilya Samsonov and he has five wins and two losses and he is allowing 3.08 goals per game with a 90.4% save percentage. This defense is huge for the Golden Knights and they should overwhelm the Utah Hockey Club on the road.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

At the end of the day, this game is about trust. The Utah Hockey Club has been too inconsistent this year, while the Golden Knights feel like they are already one of the best teams in the NHL. Jack Eichel will also be the best player on the ice in this game. Expect the Golden Knights to overwhelm the Utah Hockey Club in this game and win and cover at home.

Final Utah Hockey Club-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+152)