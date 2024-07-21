A Utah State football player has died after a horrible accident. Aggies defensive back Andre Seldon Jr. died in a drowning incident, per ESPN. Seldon was cliff diving at a Utah reservoir when he didn't surface from the water.

Law enforcement found the body after an extensive search in the area. Witnesses reported seeing the player dive into the reservoir, without re-surfacing.

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the Cache County Sheriff's Office said, per ESPN.

Andre Seldon just joined Utah State football

Seldon played cornerback on the Utah State football team. He transferred to the school earlier this year, after playing at New Mexico State for two seasons. In his college career, Seldon had more than 60 solo tackles and two interceptions.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” Utah State coach Nate Dreiling said in a statement released by the school. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Utah State football fans are mourning the loss of such a talented young man. The Aggies defensive back was expected to play a good amount this coming season. Seldon had a lot of college football experience, playing at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh before moving on to New Mexico State.

Utah State finished the 2023 season with a 6-7 overall record in the Mountain West Conference.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” Utah State vice president and director of athletics Diana Sabau said in a statement, per ESPN. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

Utah State football fans will surely be thinking of Seldon as the team moves forward with the 2024 campaign.