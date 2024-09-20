Utah State football has been struggling over the past two weeks without their starting quarterback. Spencer Petras, who transferred in from Iowa this offseason, has been out with an ankle injury that he suffered in the Aggies' season-opening win against Robert Morris.

Utah State struggled in the two games without him, although the schedule didn't do them any favors. The Aggies got smoked 48-0 by USC in Week 2 and then hung around in Week 3 against Utah (without Cam Rising) before the Utes pulled away in a 38-21 win.

Fortunately, Utah State did get some good news about Petras on Friday ahead of their Week 4 clash with Temple, courtesy of ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Utah State’s Spencer Petras will return from an ankle injury to start at Temple on Saturday,” Thames reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Petras missed the last two games after getting injured in the opening win over Robert Morris. He’s ‘100-percent' and will make his 33rd career start.”

Saturday represents an opportunity for Petras to ease back into playing the quarterback position and get Utah State football back on track. Temple has been a mess so far in 2024, dropping each of their first three games by a combined score of 117-34, and the Aggies are touchdown favorites on the road as of Friday evening.

Petras' return can be looked at as somewhat of a soft reset for Utah State as they get ready to enter Mountain West Conference play after a difficult two weeks where they were overmatched, to put it bluntly. The date with Temple in Philadelphia offers them a chance to build some momentum before conference play and should allow Petras to get comfortable under center again. Utah State should also be able to get the running game going against Temple, who currently ranks in the bottom five in the FBS in rushing defense (233.7 yards allowed per game).