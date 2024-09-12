Although Utah football won its first two games, the squad still isn't at full strength. Starting quarterback Cam Rising continues to heal from his finger injury ahead of the Utes' bout with Utah State on Saturday.

Rising is likely to sit the game out, via Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

“Utah QB Cam Rising “unlikely” to play Saturday at Utah State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ,” McMurphy said. “Rising suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand last week, but nothing is broken & he's expected to return next week vs. Oklahoma State, source said.”

Rising was 8-for-14 passing with 92 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the Baylor contest, which No. 12 Utah won 23-12. The senior also rushed twice for 21 yards.

Rising is a two-time All-PAC-12 honoree and was MVP of the 2022 PAC-12 title game. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country and is an essential part of the Utes' offense in its inaugural Big 12 season.

What is Utah's contingency plan at quarterback?

Utah football's Isaac Wilson will replace Cam Rising

The Utes will roll with freshman backup Isaac Wilson, who appeared in both games thus far this season. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham expressed a measured confidence in the Utah native, via KSL's Josh Furlong.

“He's been in a total of what one game of college football now — half last week, half this past week — and so I think he's going to continue to get better,” he added. “We certainly believe that, and we have a lot of confidence in him. It's just he's not ready to go out and throw the ball 45 times against, especially a team like Baylor. In his development, he's not quite there yet.”

Wilson completed 4-of-9 passes for 30 yards against the Bears, which was his first test against a Power Four opponent. The six-foot, 200-pounder should have an easier time against the Aggies, who play in the Mountain West conference and don't have Baylor's defensive chops.