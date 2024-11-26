ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Utah State continues its season in Week 14 when they take on Colorado State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah State-Colorado State prediction and pick.

Utah State (4-7) faces Colorado State (7-4) in a crucial Mountain West showdown on November 29. The Aggies are riding a two-game winning streak, averaging 48 points and showcasing a potent offense led by quarterback Bryson Barnes, who recently set a school record for rushing yards by a QB. Conversely, Colorado State aims to solidify its strong season and enhance bowl eligibility after a recent loss to Fresno State. Historically, Utah State has dominated this matchup, winning the last five encounters. Expect an intense battle as both teams seek to end their seasons on a high note.

Here are the Utah State-Utah State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah State-Colorado State Odds

Utah State: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +164

Colorado State: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-7

Over/Under: 8-3

Head-to-Head: 7-3 ML / 5-5 ATS / 3-7 O/U

Utah State is looking to upset Colorado State in their Week 14 matchup, riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak that has showcased their explosive offense. The Aggies have been on fire, averaging an impressive 48 points and 534 yards of total offense in their last two games. Led by the dynamic quarterback Bryson Barnes, who recently set a school record for rushing yards by a QB, Utah State's offense has become a force to be reckoned with. Barnes' dual-threat capabilities, combined with the Aggies' potent passing attack ranked second in the Mountain West and 20th nationally with 276.4 yards per game will pose significant challenges for the Rams' defense.

Historically, Utah State has dominated this rivalry, winning the last five encounters against Colorado State. This psychological edge, coupled with their recent offensive surge, gives the Aggies a significant advantage. Additionally, Utah State's defense has shown marked improvement, allowing just 15 points per game during their winning streak and racking up 11 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in that span. With senior safety Jordan Vincent, who ranks third in the Mountain West in tackles per game, anchoring the defense, Utah State is well-equipped to contain Colorado State's offense. The Aggies' balanced attack and momentum make them primed for an upset victory in Fort Collins.

Why Colorado State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 7-4

Over/Under: 4-7

Head-to-Head: 3-7 ML / 5-5 ATS / 3-7 O/U

Colorado State enters their Week 14 matchup against Utah State with a clear advantage and is poised to secure a victory in this Mountain West showdown. The Rams' offense, while not as explosive as some, has been consistent throughout the season, averaging 377.6 yards per game. This balanced attack, featuring both passing and rushing elements, will be crucial against a Utah State defense that has struggled mightily this year, ranking 130th in total defense and allowing a staggering 471.5 yards per game. Colorado State's ability to control the tempo and exploit Utah State's defensive weaknesses will be key to their success.

Defensively, Colorado State has shown significant improvement, allowing just 23.2 points per game, which ranks 54th in the FBS. This solid defensive performance will be crucial in containing Utah State's high-powered offense, which ranks eighth in the nation with 466.1 yards per game. The Rams' defense has been particularly strong against the run, allowing only 143.7 rushing yards per game, which could force Utah State into a one-dimensional offensive approach. Additionally, Colorado State's recent performances suggest they're peaking at the right time, while Utah State's defensive improvements over the last two games may be more of an anomaly than a trend, given their season-long struggles. With the game being played at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium, the home-field advantage will further bolster Colorado State's chances of securing a victory and potentially enhancing their bowl eligibility prospects.

Final Utah State-Colorado State Predictions & Pick

In this Week 14 Mountain West showdown, Colorado State (-6.5) hosts Utah State (+6.5) in what promises to be a closely contested affair. Despite Utah State's recent offensive surge, Colorado State's improved defense, allowing just 22.7 points per game, should keep the Aggies in check. The Rams' balanced offensive attack will exploit Utah State's struggling defense, which ranks 130th in total defense. Home-field advantage at Canvas Stadium will further boost Colorado State's chances. While Utah State's recent momentum is noteworthy, Colorado State's overall consistency and defensive edge should propel them to a narrow victory, likely covering the spread by a small margin.

Final Utah State-Colorado State Predictions & Pick: Colorado State -6.5 (-106), Under 59.5 (-110)