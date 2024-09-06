ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Week 2 of the College Football season is almost underway and we're set to bring you all our betting predictions and picks. We'll be treated to a battle at the Coliseum as the Utah State Aggies (1-0) take on the No. 13 USC Trojans (1-0). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah State-USC prediction and pick.

The Utah State Aggies enter Week 2 with a 1-0 start to the season after beating Robert Morris to the tune of 36-14. Posting a balanced attack with three touchdowns through the air and two on the ground, they'll be looking to shock the nation with a potential upset over the top-ranked Trojans.

The USC Trojans enter Week 2 following their electric upset over the No. 13-ranked LSU Tigers. The Trojans showed their grit throughout the back-and-forth game, ultimately scoring the winning touchdown in the final seconds of the game. They've jumped 10 spots in the polls, now ranked 13, and continuing with a huge target on their backs.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah State-USC Odds

Utah State: +28.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2000

USC: -28.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch Utah State vs. USC

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Following a season where they led the Mountain West Conference in total yards per game (439) and ranked second in scoring, the Utah State Aggies are off to another fast start after posting 646 total yards in their opening game vs. Robert Morris. Sure, it was an FCS opponent, but the Utah State Aggies looked stacked on offense with their receiving corps and both quarterbacks were letting it fly throughout the whole game. The QB spot was in question heading into the season and with Senior Spencer Petras and Junior Bryson Barnes, both got ample opportunity and threw for a touchdown. Barnes was more efficient, however, and added a team-high 88 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown. His performance on the feet should have solidified him as the sure starter in this one.

Utah State is also returning a stacked wide receiver room and an experienced offensive line. The new dimension of Barnes using his feet to improvise adds a whole other layer to this high-powered offense and we could see them make a clean run at the Mountain West Championship. The defense was certainly their weak spot throughout last season and they'll need to continue patching things if they want to be competitive against Power 5 opponents. USC's defense showed clear holes against LSU through the air, so expect Barnes to continue trying his hand as the Aggies have everything to prove in this road stand.

Why USC Could Cover The Spread/Win

The USC Trojans were a highly-touted team heading into the season, but even experts didn't expect them to stand toe-to-toe with LSU and beat them outright. While their defense had their lapses and allowed LSU to march down the field, it was ultimately their offensive production that helped keep pace and pressure LSU each time they put the ball in the end zone. Quarterback Miller Moss showed his grit throughout the whole second half as he scrambled to find receivers and took some big hits while making his throws in the process. His final march down the field was capped-off by a Woody Marks touchdown run and USC has officially arrived onto the national spotlight.

This will be a big second showing in their home opener as the bar for their expectations has been raised significantly. Miller Moss couldn't have been better, completing 27-36 attempts for 378 yards with no interceptions. The Utah State defense has been know to be porous through much of last season, so expect breakout receiver Zachariah Branch to have another impactful game in this one. The big question heading into the season was whether the offensive line could protect the quarterback and open running lanes and they proved just that against a very tough LSU defense.

Final Utah State-USC Prediction & Pick

With the caliber of both of these offenses through the air, one has to immediately like the total over in points as both teams are capable of scoring in quick bursts. We don't expect much defense to be played here, but the USC Trojans will definitely have the advantage on that side of the ball.

Still, the Utah State Aggies have a phenomenal receiving room and the holes within USC's secondary were apparent against LSU. Don't be surprised if the Aggies can find a rhythm in passing the ball downfield and capitalizing on breakdowns in coverage.

USC is the obvious pick to win the game, but we like Utah State's ability to keep up offensively and put some pressure on the USC defense to play up to par. Let's roll with the Aggies to cover as the Trojans get the win during this high-scoring shootout.

Final Utah State-USC Prediction & Pick: Utah State +28.5 (-110); OVER 63.5 (-110)