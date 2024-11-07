ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Utah State-Washington State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Utah State-Washington State.

This is a game in which the winner seems very likely, but we have to keep in mind one recent game which offers cause for caution.

A few weeks ago, Washington State was a hefty favorite over San Diego State. The Cougars went in as 14.5-point favorites, close to -700 on the moneyline. That is supposed to be a no-drama game. It's noteworthy that when a football team is favored by 14.5 points, the real drama for a lot of point-spread bettors is whether to come down on one side of that two-touchdown margin. People will ask themselves if the game is likely to stay within a two-touchdown margin or go beyond it. If that is the main question for bettors, there really should be zero question about the moneyline (straight up) outcome.

Yet, In the fourth quarter, San Diego State led Washington State and was deep in WSU territory, driving to gain a double-digit lead over the Cougars. San Diego State had easily covered the 14.5-point spread. The Aztecs were closing in on a moneyline shocker. Washington State got bailed out by a bad SDSU interception. The Cougars were able to go down the field, score, and then get a defensive stop for a 29-26 win. However, if you had Washington State in a parlay, you were sweating bullets in the fourth quarter, and you might have been tempted to cash out. With that example firmly in mind, you shouldn't assume too completely or too easily that Wazzu will handle Utah State here. It is at least a point of drama — and data — you will want to think about.

Here are the Utah State-Washington State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Utah State-Washington State Odds

Utah State: +20.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +810

Washington State: -20.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 69.5 (-112)

Under: 69.5 (-108)

How to Watch Utah State vs Washington State

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

TV: The CW Network

Why Utah State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The case for a Utah State cover has been made above, when we talked about the Washington State escape from San Diego State as a 14.5-point favorite. The other game to reference relative to Washington State is the San Jose State game earlier this season. Wazzu was a 17-point favorite in that game, and it went into double overtime after WSU kicked a 52-yard field goal to tie at the end of regulation. Washington State with big point spreads has covered on some occasions this season, but it has also faltered on a few other occasions. This is not a relentless, unerring, always-consistent team. WSU is a good team, but it has clunkers, and if it has a clunker here, Utah State — which can score in bunches — can cover the spread.

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State has a very prolific offense. Utah State has a terrible defense. The Aggies have allowed 45 or more points in five different games this season, and they have allowed 50 or more points three times this year. This is a recipe for Washington State to score in the 50s and cover quite easily.

Final Utah State-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Washington State is going to score at least 50 points in this game, possibly 60. The Cougars minus the points? Yes. It's a good play.

Final Utah State-Washington State Prediction & Pick: Washington State -20.5