The PAC-12 is the best college football conference in the country in its swan song in its current state. Utah, who ranks #10 vs. #19 Oregon State is the marquee PAC-12 matchup of this week after Oregon and Colorado captured the eyes of the country (for at least one half) last week.

Oregon State lost the inaugural PAC-2 title game against Washington State last weekend to drop to 3-1. At the same time, Utah continued their undefeated start to the season over UCLA last week in an ugly slog. With tensions higher due to realignment, the stakes raised due to the elite level of play present in the PAC-12, and conference play getting underway, this is a must-win game for Oregon State and for Utah to keep pace with the rest of the division.

Here's all your info on how to watch Utah vs. Oregon State.

How to watch Utah vs. Oregon State

PAC-12 fans on the East Coast, you're used to staying up late to catch the weekend's best college football matchups. And this game is no different. Utah vs. Oregon State will get underway at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific), well after the majority of the weekend's college football action is over. Fox Sports 1 is carrying this game, so check with your cable package to see if it's included.

If you do not have access to FS1 on your TV, check via the Fox Sports website or app for streaming options. And if none of those options work, you can stream Utah vs. Oregon State on fuboTV with no additional subscription.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | 9:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Reser Stadium — Corvallis, OR

T.V. channel: FS1| Live stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

FanDuel Odds: Oregon State -3.5 | O/U 44.5

Utah storylines

Utah are the two-time defending PAC-12 champions and are looking to leave the conference on a three-peat. This year, they look good so far, off to a 4-0 start with wins over Florida, Baylor, Weber State, and UCLA. However, they don't look balanced yet.

Their defense has shown up to play, looking at every point a part of a top-10 unit. They've held their opponents to just 9.5 points per game so far this year. However, offensively, things have not been as effective. They're scoring just about 22 PPG on offense and limped to a 14-7 win against UCLA last week, their first ranked opponent of the year.

The coaching staff and offense are taking this level of play seriously in their prep for this week's matchup. And because of the depth of the PAC-12 this year, they're going to need to get it together in all phases of the game to win a third straight conference championship.

Oregon State storylines

Oregon State may be 3-1, but they begin their real challenge this Saturday. They've finished their non-conference schedule 3-0 and their conference schedule 0-1. And now all their left with is a handful of games against the dirty traitors that left the PAC-12 to shrivel up and die. And they have exactly one opportunity to exact some poetic justice.

Conference realignment jokes aside, it's going to be a bloodbath in the PAC-12 this season, and it would've been regardless of what went on with realignment. Oregon State is a good team, but they need to hold serve with the rest of their conference after losing a heartbreaker to Washington State last week. S