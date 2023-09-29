The Oregon State football program has come a long way in the past few seasons. The Beavers are now one of the better teams in a Pac-12 conference that is absolutely loaded this season, and a big reason for that is because of their transfer quarterback. DJ Uiagalelei came to Oregon State from Clemson, and he has been a great addition to the team ever since he got to Corvallis.

Before last week, the Beavers were 3-0 on the season as they cruised to wins against San Jose State, UC Davis and San Diego State, and they soared all the way up to #14 in the country heading into their matchup with Washington State. It was a shootout in Pullman last week, but unfortunately for Oregon State football, the Cougars came out on top. At the end of the day, the team with elite quarterback play got the win. Cameron Ward had over 400 yards passing for Washington State, and he added four touchdowns and zero turnovers. Uiagalelei had just 198 yards and one touchdown, and he also threw a pick. He's a great QB, but he struggled a little bit in that game.

It's a quick turn around for the Oregon State football team as they play on Friday this week, and it's another huge game against a ranked opponent. Undefeated Utah football is coming to town this weekend, and the Utes are currently ranked #10 in the country. However, everyone is wondering when Utah's star quarterback Cam Rising will return. This team is going to look a lot different when he's back, and the Beavers are likely hoping that he sits out for another week. No matter who trots out there for Utah, it's going to be an exciting matchup. Here are three predictions for the big game.

DJ Uiagalelei will have a bounce back game

DJ Uiagalelei struggled last week, but he has an opportunity to immediately make up for it this weekend. The Utah defense has been stout this year, and they are going to make things difficult for the Oregon State offense, but Uiagalelei is going to find a way to make some plays, and he's going to look more like himself this week. He will have the home crowd behind him, and that will help this offense find some success against a very good Utes defense.

The Oregon State defense will score a touchdown

This game feels like it will be the type of game where both defenses are going to be playing well and making some plays. This is a bit of a long shot, but watch out for a touchdown from the Beavers defense. It's going to be a close game and one team is going to find a way to force a big turnover to change the tide and get a win, and it's going to be the home team.

Oregon State will win a tight one

Everybody likes to see a football game come down to the wire, and that's what's going to happen in this game. It should be close all the way through, but the home team will get it done. The current spread is Oregon State -4.5, which seems to be set with the idea that Cam Rising won't play. Even if he does, that will be a tough environment for him to go into in his first game back. Oregon State is going to win a thriller.

Utah football vs. Oregon State football will kickoff at 9:00 ET from Corvallis, Oregon.