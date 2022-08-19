Utah’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Cameron Rising

After a shaky start to the 2021 season, everything changed for the Utah Utes once Cameron Rising took over as the starting quarterback.

Following a 1-2 start, Rising led the team to its first Pac-12 title and its first conference title since 2008. The Utes also made their third New Year’s Six Bowl, but lost to Ohio State 48-45. It was just their third appearance in one of the major six bowls, the first since 2008 when they won a share of the national title at the Sugar Bowl. The team finished in the top-11 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls last season.

With a promising quarterback in Rising, there are big expectations for Utah in 2022. He is No. 48 in ESPN’s countdown of the top-100 players in college football. But there is another Ute who made it to the list that can have a big impact in 2022.

Here is one player who could be Utah’s X-factor in the 2022 college football season.

Utah’s biggest X-factor in 2022 college football season

RB Tavion Thomas

The passing game with Rising under center should be solid once again for the Utes. But as defenses take extra care to keep Utah in check through the air, don’t be surprised if the running game shines.

Tavion Thomas returns to the Utes after a breakout season. The transfer from Cincinnati played a crucial role for Utah’s offense in his first season with the team, finishing with 204 carries for 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns. He set a single-season Utah record for touchdowns, also ranking third in that category across all of FBS.

Thomas’ outstanding play earned him a Pac-12 All-Conference First-Team honor. He was ranked No. 84 on ESPN’s top-100, the only Ute other than Rising to make the list. The running back also led all Power-5 players in rushing touchdowns, and things can likely repeat in 2022.

Thomas’ teammate T.J. Pledger turned pro and signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Pledger was second on the team behind Thomas in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns. For comparison, Thomas had 100 more rushing attempts, 414 more yards and 15 more touchdowns than Pledger.

The dominance of Thomas on the ground was enough to land him on multiple award watch lists. He is on the watch list for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation’s top running back. He is also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the best college football player in the country regardless of position.

Additionally, Thomas is a member of the 2022 Preseason All-Pac-12 First Team, along with five other Utes. Rising is on the Second Team.

One thing that could help Thomas in 2022 is Utah’s new running backs coach. Quinton Ganther is a former running back who starred for the Utes in the early 2000s. He was eventually selected in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Ganther then spent time with four different teams across four years.

With a coach with NFL experience, Thomas could learn and develop even more in Utah. As Ganther played for head coach Kyle Whittingham during his time with the Utes, their previous chemistry could also benefit the young player. Ganther is likely familiar with Whittingham’s offensive scheme, so he can mentor Thomas to grow and adapt when needed.

Thomas should be in a good position to be the Utes’ No. 1 running back once again, especially without Pledger. With most eyes on Rising, Thomas could emerge as Utah’s most dangerous offensive player, leading his team to another Pac-12 title run.