It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UTSA-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UTSA Texas.

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll and the AP Poll, but if you wanted to identify the team which should be ranked No. 1 at this point in the college football season, it's the Texas Longhorns. Texas is No. 2 in the AP and is ranked in the top three in the coaches poll, but frankly, the Longhorns deserve to be ranked No. 1. This doesn't mean they are better than Georgia, or that they would beat Georgia. It simply means that through Week 2, Texas has done more than other teams, including Georgia. The win at Michigan — a 19-point blowout, not a last-second escape job — is the most impressive win of any team in college football this year. It's a more impressive win than Georgia thumping Clemson on a neutral field.

Texas didn't wear down Michigan over four quarters. It was not that kind of a game. Texas punched Michigan in the mouth early, established a huge advantage midway through the game, and coasted home to the finish line without any drama whatsoever. It was a dominant display from head coach Steve Sarkisian's team, which certainly looks like a playoff team in this first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff era. The biggest advantages Texas has are veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers, who looks very comfortable in the pocket, and a strong offensive line which bullied Michigan's defensive front. The Longhorns — if those two advantages hold up over the course of the season — are going to be a very tough out and will become a top-line national championship contender.

After the physical game at Michigan, Texas will want to play a lot of backups in this game against UTSA, but the Roadrunners are feisty and have been one of the better Group of Five programs in the country in recent years. Just how relaxing — or contentious — will this game be for the Longhorns? It's an interesting question heading into Week 3 of the 2024 season.

UTSA: +35.5 (-118)

Moneyline: none

Texas: -35.5 (-104)

Moneyline: none

Over: 55.5 (-102)

Under: 55.5 (-120)

How to Watch UTSA vs Texas

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Longhorns played a very emotional and involving game last week. Going to the Big House in Ann Arbor to play Michigan on national television required a lot of intensity, even though the game was basically over midway through and Texas was not pushed in the fourth quarter. It's still a big outpouring of emotion and passion, and that means Texas is due for a very natural letdown this week — not nearly enough to lose the game, but certainly to the point where UTSA can keep this game within five touchdowns. UTSA can lose 42-7 and still cover the spread. Given that Texas will probably try to jog through this game, that's not a bad bet to make.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas currently looks like the best team in the country. A team which dominates Michigan on the road and wins by 19 in Ann Arbor should be able to crush UTSA by 40 or more, even when factoring in the “emotional letdown” storyline attached to this game. Texas looks like the real meal deal.

Final UTSA-Texas Prediction & Pick

Texas is extremely good, but the letdown factor is hard to shake. We think you should pass on this one.

Final UTSA-Texas Prediction & Pick: UTSA +35.5