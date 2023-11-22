A spot in the conference title game is on the line as we continue our College Football odds series with a UTSA-Tulane prediction and pick.

The AAC currently has a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference. Currently, UTSA, Tulane, and SMU are all undefeated in conference play. The situation is simple, win this game, and play for the conference title. Still, there is a chance both teams can make it. If UTSA wins and Navy upsets SMU, it will most likely be a rematch for the conference title between UTSA and Tulane. This is based on computerized rankings, and the expectation is Tulane would be ahead of SMU. UTSA will not have the same hope if they lose. If UTSA loses, SMU will most likely get in regardless.

UTSA enters the game at 8-3 on the year. The only losses were in non-conference play. UTSA started the season at 1-3 on the year. They lost to Houston, Army, and Tennesse while beating Texas St. Since then, they have won seven straight and been great in the process. Only one game has been within eight points in conference play.

Meanwhile, Tulane comes in with just one loss this year. The only loss of the year for them was to Ole Miss in the second week of the season. They were also without their quarterback Michael Pratt in that game. Still, they have had some close calls. They beat Rive by just two, ECU by three, and Tulsa by two in three straight weeks.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UTSA-Tulane Odds

UTSA: +3.5 (-110)

Tulane: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How to Watch UTSA vs. Tulane Week 13

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UTSA Will Cover The Spread

UTSA is led by quarterback Frank Harris. He has completed 191 of 291 passes this year for 2,303 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has 14 big-time throws according to PFF while having just six interceptions and eight turnover-worthy passes. Last time out, he was nearly perfect. Harris completed 31 of 46 passes for 411 yards and three scores. Harris also ran the ball well in the game, with 120 yards on the ground and three scores.

This year on the ground Harris has been solid. He has run for 384 yards this year with four touchdowns. The running game has two backs to lean on. It starts with Kevorkian Barners, who has 600 yards this year on the ground. He has been solid after contact as well, with 330 yards this year. Second is Robert Henry, who comes in with 527 yards on the ground this year. He has scored nine times, while also having 324 yards after contact this year. Finally, Rocko Griffin comes in with 412 yards on the ground and four scores.

In the receiving game, the focus in Joshua Cephus. He comes into the game with 966 yards through the air on 76 receptions. That is nearly forty more receptions than the next most on the team. Further, he has scored nine times this year. Tykee Olge-Kellogg comes into the game with 514 yards on the year, and he has scored seven times. Finally, Devin McCuin comes in with 489 yards and three scores.

UTSA sits 57th in total defense while sitting 52nd in scoring defense on the year. They are 38th this year against the run while sitting 98th against the pass. The pass rush has been solid this year. They have 43 sacks on the year, led by Trey Moore. He comes into the game with 13 sacks on 36 pressures. Meanwhile, Jimmori Robinson and Brandon Mattherson both come in with five sacks on the year. Meanwhile, Matarvius French comes in with 21 stops for offensive failure in the run game, while having an average depth of tackle just three yards downfield. In coverage, UTSA has allowed 17 touchdowns with just nine interceptions on the year. Elliott Davidson and Nicktroy Fortune are tied for the team lead with two interceptions each, but Fortune has given up three touchdowns.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

It is Michael Pratt who leads the Tulane offense this year. He comes into the game completing 155 or 225 passes for 2,042 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has made 16 big-time throws according to PFF, and overall has protected the ball well. Pratt has just four interceptions this year while throwing just seven turnover-worthy throws on the season. Last week, Pratt rebounded from a bad week. In the game with FAU, he completed 21 of 28 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He did not have a turnover-worthy pass either and no interceptions.

Makhi Hughes leads the Tulane rushing attack. This year, Hughes has run 205 times for 1,075 yards. That is good for over five yards per carry, while he has been solid after contact. Hughes has 725 yards after first contact while forcing 58 missed tackles on the year. The last time out, was one of his first poor performances in a while. He ran for just 72 yards on 21 attempts, his lowest amount of yards since week four of the season.

The receiving game has three guys leading the way. First is Lawrence Keys who comes into the game with 33 receptions for 599 yards and seven scores. He did miss the game last week and could be missing this week as well. Meanwhile, Chris Brazzell comes in with 577 yards on 36 receptions. He has also scored three times this year. Finally, Jha'Quan Jackson has brought in 421 yards on 24 receptions with four scores this year. He also is questionable heading into this game after missing the last two.

Tulane has also had a solid defense this year. They are 18th in the nation in points against this year. Tulane has 22 sacks this year, but Patrick Jenkins and Darius Hodges have been solid. Hodges comes in with seven sacks on the year, while Jenkins comes in with five. In coverage, Lance Robinson leads the way. He has four interceptions and five pass breakups on the year. Still, he has allowed three scores this year.

Final UTSA-Tulane Prediction & Pick

Tulane will be relying heavily on the passing game in this one. UTSA can shut down the run, and that will make Tulane one-dimensional. While that normally could work for Tulane, injuries will be an issue in this one. With two of the top three receivers dealing with injuries and the potential they do not play, expect this game to be close. With that, take UTSA and the points in this one.

Final UTSA-Tulane Prediction & Pick: UTSA +3.5 (-110)

