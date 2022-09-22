Valkyrie Profile Lenneth Enhanced Port delayed to December 2022

Although Valkyrie Elysium will still come out this September as scheduled, the Valkyrie Profile Lenneth enhanced port that was supposed to come with it will be delayed to December 2022.

Valkyrie Elysium is supposed to be a reboot of the Valkyrie Profile series, meant to bring more attention to the series and convert more fans. To aid in that, Square Enix planned to ship an enhanced port of Valkyrie Profile Lenneth alongside the Digital Deluxe edition of Valkyrie Elysium when pre-ordered by fans. This enhanced port is based on the Android and iOS versions of the game, enhanced for the PS4 and the PS5. However, pre-ordering the game’s digital deluxe edition will no longer allow you to get your hands on the enhanced port on release day, as Valkyrie Profile Lenneth Enhanced Port has been delayed to December 22, 2022. Square Enix says in a statement:

“As we celebrate the upcoming launch of Valkyrie Elysium, we unfortunately need a bit more time for Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth to improve the quality of the title and have decided to move the release date to December 22, 2022.”

Valkyrie Elysium, on the other hand, will still be coming out as scheduled on September 29, 2022, on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. The game will be accessible to those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe edition earlier by three days, coming out on September 26, 2022. The game is also due to come out for PC via Steam on November 11, 2022.

In Valkyrie Elysium, players find themselves in a world on the brink of destruction, full of danger and fast-paced action combat. Valkyrie Elysium is a reboot of the Valkyrie Profile franchise, a series where players take control of a Valkyrie, recruiting fallen warriors to serve alongside them as Einherjar. Meanwhile, Valkyrie Profile Lenneth is the first game in the series, initially released on the PlayStation, before being remastered for the PlayStation Portable, before then ported to Android and iOS. The Android and iOS versions of the game is the basis of the enhanced port coming to the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.