VALORANT 2023: All Franchise League Teams and Players

VALORANT has previously announced that it will move to a franchise league model starting 2023. Here are all of the confirmed franchise league teams, as well as their currently signed players, for the Americas, EMEA, and Pacific.

Americas Franchise Teams

100 Thieves

Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk

Derrek “Derrek” Ha

Brenden “stellar” McGrath

William “Will” Cheng

NA’s 100 Thieves has been a mainstay in the regional leagues, but they were never able to translate their regional dominance in 2021 to the international stage. Their most significant international result was during VCT 2021: Stage 3 Masters – Berlin, where they bowed out in the Semifinals.

Cloud9

Mitch “mitch” Semago

Nathan “leaf” Orf

Erick “Xeppaa” Bach

Anthony “vanity” Malapsina

Rahul “curry” Nemani

Cloud9 was a strong contender regionally back when VALORANT was in its early stages, and they even made it to Champions 2021. In 2022 however, the team seems to have lost its luster.

Evil Geniuses

Kelden “Boostio” Pupello

Jeffrey “Reformed” Lu

Alexander “jawgemo” Mor

Corbin “C0M” Lee

Vincent “Apotheon” Le

Evil Geniuses is a fairly obscure name in terms of professional VALORANT and have failed to rise above their competitors in the regional scene in the past few years.

Sentinels

Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan

Michael “dapr” Gulino

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

The team that needs no introduction, Sentinels rose to fame in VCT 2021 both locally and internationally. Despite being unable to produce results that are expected of them this past year, SEN still managed to become a household name in both professional and casual VALORANT.

NRG

Sam “s0m” Oh

Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic

Ian “tex” Botsch

James “hazed” Cobb

Ethan “Ethan” Arnold

FURIA

Gabriel “qck” Lima

Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt

Agustin “Nozwerr” Ibarra

Matheus “mazin” Araújo

Douglas “dgzin” Silva

Brazil’s FURIA is already known to many with appearances in both Champions 2021 and 2022.

KRÜ Esports

Nicolas “Klaus” Ferrari

Roberto “Mazino” Rivas

Juan Pablo “NagZ” Lopez

Joaquin “delz1k” Espinoza

Angelo “keznit” Mori

LATAM’s KRU has also been a huge boon for their region – reaching Semifinals in Champions 2021. However, they were unable to get out of Group Stage for Champions 2022. Despite this, they are still one of LATAM’s strongest.

Leviatán

Benjamín “adverso” Piblete

Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena

Marco Eliot “Melser” Amaro

Vicente “Tacolilla” Compagnon

Fabian “Shyy” Usnayo

Much like KRU, Leviatán is also one of LATAM’s best bet when it comes to the international stage. They rose to dominance only this past year but was able to make it to the playoffs of Champions 2022.

LOUD

Erick “aspas” Santos

Felipe “Less” Basso

Bryan “pANcada” Luna

Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Fresh off of their Champions 2022 win, LOUD now has to face the other teams in the Americas to get a shot at defending their trophy.

MIBR

Brazil’s MIBR only entered VALORANT early this year, and fans of the region is surely looking at what they can do against other prominent names in the scene.

EMEA Franchise Teams

BBL Esports

Turkey’s BBL Esports has been in the game since 2020 and was one of the strongest teams in VCT 2021: Turkey.

FUT Esports

FUT Esports, a Turkish organization, entered VALORANT late October 2020.

Fnatic

Jake “Boaster” Howlett

Nikita “Derke” Sirmitev

Enzo “Enzo” Mestari

Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder

Fnatic is already known to many fans, regional and international alike. Now, they face other European teams for a chance to make a mark on Masters or Champions.

Giants

Spanish esports organization Giants entered VALORANT in June of 2020, and has been one of the better performing Spanish teams in A- and B-tier events.

Karmine Corp

French organization Karmine Corp is new to the professional VALORANT scene and gaining success in the new franchise league is how they want to be known.

Natus Vincere

Natus Vincere, or NAVI, is a well-known organization mostly for their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive success. Can they translate their victories from one FPS game to another?

Team Heretics

Team Heretics, hailing from Spain, is much like Giants. Hand in hand, they dominate the local and regional events that they participate in.

Team Liquid

Dom “soulcas” Sulcas

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom

Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom

Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko

The “brother buff” wasn’t able to sustain Team Liquid in Champions 2022, falling to fellow EMEA team Fnatic in the playoffs. The changes to the regional league may just be the right change-up for Liquid to find more success.

Team Vitality

French team Vitality shares its glorious history with NAVI, tracing back to CS:GO. And, much like NAVI, Vitality is also looking to translate their trophies over to VALORANT.

Pacific Franchise Teams

DetonatioN Gaming

Japan’s DetonatioN Gaming was unable to qualify for VCT Japan so far, so being a franchised team for the Pacific might just be the break they need.

ZETA DIVISION

Koji “Laz” Ushida

Tomoaki “crow” Maruoka

Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto

Shota “SugarZ3ro” Watanabe

Tenta “TENNN” Asai

Loved by the fans, viewers, and sometimes even their opponents, ZETA from Japan has been their league’s best team internationally, competing in several Masters and the most recent Champions.

DRX

Kim “stax” Gu-taek

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

Korea’s DRX are also beloved by fans both locally and internationally. The latter of which is due to their numerous international appearances, most recent of which is their 3rd place exit in Champions 2022.

Gen.G Esports

Gen.G entered professional VALORANT early, starting in May 2020. Since then, they have made many appearances in A- and B- Tier events, including VCT 2021: North America. This time however, they seem to be competing for the Pacific, most likely for Korea – following in the footsteps of their League of Legends team.

T1

Much like Gen.G, T1 also previously competed in the NA region. As a (partly) South Korean organization, it wouldn’t be a surprise for them to make like their League team as well and compete from there.

Paper Rex

Aaron “mindfreak” Leonhart

Jason “f0rsaken” Susanto

Benedict “Benkai” Tan

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee

Wang Jing “Jinggg” Jie

Personalities on and off the stage, APAC’s Paper Rex looks to make even more a name for themselves in the franchised leagues. Their Champions 2022 result might not have been a satisfactory one, but if their dominance in APAC was anything to go off of, it’s not long before we see them again.

Rex Regum Qeon

The Philippines’ RRQ has had little appearances, most notable being VCT 2022: APAC Challengers. This time, they are going up against more prominent and hardened teams.

Team Secret

Jessie “Vash” Cuyco

Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan

Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza

Kevin “Dispenser” Te

Riley “witz” Go

Jeremy “Jremy” Cabrera

RRQ finds fellow Philippine team Team Secret in the franchise league. Team Secret might be more familiar to professional VALORANT fans, as they made quite the mark in Champions 2021 with unique entrances. Their exit, however, was forced by Acend in the quarterfinals.

Talon Esports

Talon Esports is an organization based in Southeast Asia, and this will be their first entrance into professional VALORANT.

Global Esports

Indian org Global Esports also looks to bring their success in B- and C- tier events to another level, going up against these battle-hardened teams.

