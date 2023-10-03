As of the time of writing the Episode 7 Act 2 battle pass has only days 28 remaining, which means only one thing, Episode 7 Act 3 is not far behind. Every Act brings many new and exciting additions to Valorant, and the last Act of the year looks to be no different with a new battle pass and a brand new agent on the horizon. So if you're excited about Episode 7 Act 3 and are trying to find out when it'll be out, then you've come to the right place.

Release Date

Seeing as the remaining days of the battle pass, we can surmise that Act 3 will be coming out on October 31st. As for specific times, well we can only go from experience and historically, new acts have been released at these times:

Pacific Standard Time: 2 PM PST

Eastern Standard Time: 5 PM EDT

5 PM EDT British Summer Time: 10 PM BST

As with all past battle passes, Episode 7 Act 3 Battle Pass is likely to go on sale for 1,000 Valorant Points or an estimated $10, keep in mind the price may vary depending on your region.

Agent Balancing

Last September 29, Valorant made this post on X about their latest State of the Agents article linked here.

Did he say new Duelist? Here’s the State of the Agents for EPISODE_07 // ACT III. pic.twitter.com/INOXAgYwtI — VALORANT (@VALORANT) September 29, 2023

As the title suggests, the article placed a focus on how the agents Valorant released this year have faired so far. Regarding Gekko, the Angeleno Initiator has been received quite warmly overall, this has continued even after the nerfs during Patch 7.04. Talking about Deadlock on the other hand, the article laments her not-so-warm welcome, the developers seem to recognize that Deadlock's current place in the meta is rather weak. The article also recognizes that an agent's potential and contributions can take months to be felt so I wouldn't keep my hopes up about a Deadlock buff coming quite just yet.

New Agent

Lastly the State of the Agents article all but confirmed that the next new agent coming to Valorant is a duelist. Mentioning that it has been nearly two years since the release of the last duelist agent in Neon on January 11, 2022. Speaking directly to the player base, it mentions that many players have been asking for a new duelist and that they may have been “dreaming in the right direction.” Attached to this section is an art piece of some delicious-looking food and a hand, potentially of the brand new agent. Well, I don't know about you but regardless of what this new agent brings to the table, I know that they've got me hungry!

