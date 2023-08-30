The dreaded Jett nerfs arrive in VALROANT Patch 7.04, but it also brings the new map Sunset as well as the revamped Breeze along with it. Read ahead for the full VALORANT Patch 7.04 Notes.

VALORANT Patch 7.04 Notes

VALORANT Patch 7.04 is now live as of August 30th, 2023.

While VALORANT Patch 7.04 includes changes to over half of the roster, the changes are sharply focused on increasing game state clarity by making the following adjustments:

Reducing the frequency of large area of effect of ultimates

Reducing the amount of time utility is active in the world

Reducing the HP of shootable utility

We also believe the Ultimate cost updates below better align large-area, high-impact ults with the pressure they place on the enemy, creating both a better pacing of the round-defining abilities and a clearer choice competition between high and low-cost ults.

Agent Updates

Jett

Tailwind (E) Dash window decreased 12s>>>7.5s. At 12s, Jett could often find value activating her dash without clear intention or make incorrect calls but still have time to find another use for the dash. Shortening this window pushes Jett to be more deliberate with her calls and reduces Tailwind’s power at defensively holding angles, while minimally impacting her ability to proactively use the dash to break onto a site. Activation windup increased 0.75s>>>1s. Increasing Tailwind’s windup should promote proactive use by reducing Jett’s ability to activate it reactively when caught off guard or in the middle of a fight and successfully escape.

Cloudburst (C) Duration decreased 4.5s>>>2.5s Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability. We want to reduce some of the persistent safety Jett gets dashing into or escaping with smokes, sharpening Cloudburst to be a fast but powerful tool that forces players to be quick and precise with their decisions.

Updraft (Q) Charges decreased 2>>>1 With two Updrafts, we’ve seen moments where Jett escapes situations where they’ve been tactically outplayed by throwing enemies off by relying on Updraft’s unpredictable movement. We hope to reduce some of the unhealthy movement extremes Updraft can produce and increase the importance of using it at the right time.

Blade Storm (X) Ultimate points increased 7>>>8. Jett’s ultimate has proven one of the most flexible, reliable and economically powerful gun replacement Ultimates because of its lack of a timer, reset on kills, and harmony with Jett’s movement. This change should bring Blade Storm up to the same cost of comparable weapon ults, such as the Tour De Force and Showstopper.



Astra

Gravity Well (C) Startup time increased .6 >>> 1.25 Gravity time duration decreased 2.75 >>> 2.0

Nova Pulse (Q) Startup time decreased from 1.25 >>> 1.0

Cosmic Divide (X) Audio now is blocked completely by the wall rather than muffled



Breach

Aftershock (C) Ticks reduced from 3 to 2 Damage increased from 60 per tick to 80

Rolling Thunder (X) Ultimate points increased 8 >>> 9



Brimstone

Orbital Strike (X) Ultimate points increased 7 >>> 8



Fade

Prowler (C) Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability



Gekko

Mosh Pit (C) The impacted area does 10 damage per second before exploding

Wingman (Q) HP reduced 100 >>> 80

Thrash (X) Thrash’s explosion had a little makeover to make it easier to see and understand the area it has affected (on top of being beautiful)



Killjoy

Lockdown (X) Ultimate points increased 8 >>> 9



Omen

Paranoia (Q) No movement velocity imparted when casting



Skye

Dev Note: Skye has become a keystone of the current meta through her blend of recon and space taking utility. While we like that she can potentially unlock new comps through this combo, we think she has lacked clear weaknesses compared to her peers given the wide range of value she brings. These changes reduce the distance in which Guiding Light can provide info. Changes also helps reduce the amount of time enemies need to worry about her flash when she flies it a great distance without activating it. We’ve also reduced the health of Trailblazer and Seekers to make them slightly easier for enemies to deal with, Skye’s ultimate cost will increase to better reflect the high level of baseline value it provides.

Guiding Light (E) Max duration while casting reduced 2.5s >>> 2s

Trailblazer (Q) HP reduced 100 >>> 80

Seekers (X) Ultimate Points increased 7 >>> 8 Seeker Health decreased 150 >>> 120



Sova

Recon Bolt (E) Total number of scans reduced 3 >>> 2



Viper

Viper’s Pit (X) Ultimate points increased 8 >>> 9



Map Updates

Breeze will be rotating back into the Competitive and Unrated map pool.

Please note that Fracture and Pearl have been rotated out of the Competitive and Unrated map rotation.

New Map: Sunset

Sunset, our newest map, features three lanes and two sites.

Please note that the Sunset Only queue will only be live for one week, and that all Sunset Only games will be in Swiftplay mode. Sunset will also be in the map rotation for Unrated. It then goes into the Competitive map rotation in Patch 7.05.

Breeze Changes

Dev note: Breeze’s scale and size are core to the map’s design but we wanted to address rotation times by simplifying where threats could be to make retaking less dangerous. This set of changes aims to add more tradeoffs to A and B site slams that utilize post-plant utility to secure the round while adding more incentive for Attackers to control Mid to exert pressure throughout the map.

View this thread for visuals.

Mid Pillar

One side has been closed off and boxes have been added.

Mid Cubby

One side of the pillar has been closed off.

B Site

Boxes have been added and parts of the wall around B Site have been removed and added.

B Back

Boxes have been added and the stairs have been removed and walled off.

A Hall

Part of the hall has been walled off with a fence.

Mid Wood Doors

Boxes have been added and door has been opened fully.

A Cave

Interior has been widened and boxes have been added.

A Shop

Entrance and interior have been widened.

A Site

Pyramids have been made taller.

Signage added to differentiate callouts

Player Behavior Updates

Report UI Improvements

We’ve increased readability by adding icons and showing detailed text descriptions when hovering over each of the newly added icons.

We categorized the list of post-game reports into groups to help break down decision making from high level category to subcategories.

We’ve added reportee info in order to reduce false reporting.

Premier Launch

If you played in Premier’s Ignition Stage, your team and match history will carry over.

Enrollment runs until September 7. The exact time for the end of Enrollment varies by Zone—make sure to check the schedule in the client for more information so you don’t miss it.

Weekly matches will feature the full competitive map pool across seven weeks. Each week will still have one dedicated map and a maximum of two matches on said map. Matches start on September 7 and run through October 21, with Playoffs on October 22.

Earn a Premier Score of at least 675 to qualify and to have a chance to be crowned one of the best teams in your Division.

Performance will now be tracked from Stage to Stage. You will receive a Division crest at the end of each Stage.

Divisions will be split into five tiers: Open, Intermediate, Advanced, Elite, and Contender.

Check out the FAQ for all the details, and good luck on your games!If you played in Premier’s Ignition Stage, your team and match history will carry over.

Bug Fixes

Agent

Fixed an issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) can break when being placed in between doors such as C Garage on Haven.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where being killed on Fracture’s ziplines would make your Agent’s body appear in Spawn.

Player Behavior

Fixed a bug where pushing the play button on your keyboard caused voice to transmit despite having different keybinds set or none at all.

Premier

If a match goes into overtime and results in sudden death, the end of game timeline now displays the sudden death round correctly.

Known Issues

Overtime Priority vote sometimes triggers two times in a row for a team

