Read along for the VALORANT Patch 6.0 Notes, where the new map Lotus goes live, Split returns to the pool, and some Ranked changes.
VALORANT Patch 6.0 Notes
Gameplay System Updates
- Zoom inputs for ADS and Scopes when using Toggle Zoom updated in the backend.
- This fixes the Zoom disagreements between the Client and Server, which is most apparent when lagging (either packet loss or high ping)
New Map: Lotus
“Unlock the secrets behind the doors of these ancient ruins.”
Lotus In-Game | #VALORANT
Lotus will contain 3 Sites, with a unique aspect being a Rotating Door. pic.twitter.com/HWdNNf94Lt
— Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) January 6, 2023
Lotus is a 3-site map which offers a wide variety of rotation options. The Lotus-only queue will only be playable on Swiftplay mode for 1 week. After this, it goes into the Competitive and Unrated map rotation in Patch 6.1.
Map Update: Split
Split is back with a few changes to make it less Defender-sided. Relevant images can be found in-context on the official and full VALORANT Patch 6.0 notes
A Main
- First engagement area for Attackers has been widened and a small ledge added for mixups.
A Main box
- Boost box next to the orb has been reduced to give Attackers a new position looking into A site.
EP6 Split Changes | #VALORANTpic.twitter.com/wMC6pTXPiO
— Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) January 6, 2023
A Rafters
- The under-over area has been removed, making this much easier to deal with as an Attacker.
A Tower
- The back section of the Tower has been flattened to make the fight to Ramps easier for both teams.
A Main & Tower Changes | #VALORANT
– A Main area extended.
– Tower Stairs Rotated. pic.twitter.com/TGKwNEsyVk
— Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) January 6, 2023
Mid Bottom
- Players can now silently drop down Mid platform.
- The trick-jump up onto Mid box has also been removed for simplicity.
B Tower
- Defender side jump up box has been removed to simplify the space.
B Rope Pocket
- The hard corner here has been smoothed out to make clearing the spot easier.
Map Rotation
Breeze and Bind have now been removed from Competitive and Unrated map pool. Both are still playable in all of the other modes.
Omen’s Dark Cover (E) Changes
Dark Cover placed inside walls will now fall to the height of nearby ground.
- Dev note: One-way smokes are a part of VALORANT, but they are difficult to play against and we want to keep them limited to intentional and understandable areas. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how this impacts Omen’s power levels.
Agent Utility
Most Agent utility (except for molotovs which has not yet been implemented) will now damage the Lotus breakable door as well as the wall plates on Ascent and Haven.
Competitive Changes
The goal of the changes is to make Ranked Rating gains and losses feel more consistent. These also reduce the effect of stomps on your RR.
- Episode Reset
- New Episode equals Ranked reset. Your placement rank can be expected to be lower than at the end of Episode 5
- Dev note: Remember we reset each episode to kick off the start of a new ranked ladder. This is a chance for players to show off their skill in the new season, as well as reset players in the ladder who may no longer be active.
- RR gain/loss changes
- Ranked Rating gains and losses will depend slightly more on the game result (win/loss) and less on the round differential.
- Dev note: Players experience too wide of RR gains/losses from match to match based on the round differential (one win could give 12RR, and the next win could give 20RR). We’re making this change to reduce that swing of RR in gains and losses. Winning is still the most important way to climb!
- MMR and visible Rank convergence
- For players who have a big difference between their MMR and visible Rank, the RR gains now also depends more on individual performance.
- Dev note: We received feedback that players felt like they would not be rewarded for a good game, or punished too harshly for a bad game during their ranked climb. If a player’s rank is below their actual MMR, they will be rewarded more for a good game. If a player’s rank is above their MMR, they will not be harshly penalized if they lose, but perform well in that match.
Progression Updates
Variant Favorites
- You can now favorite a specific variant, and these variants will be the only ones that enter the potential weapon pool when Random Favorite is equipped.
- Your existing favorite weapon skins will now have all unlocked variants favorited for consistency.
Bug Fixes
Cosmetics
- Odin’s ammo belt will no longer visually pop into a vertical position when swapping gun buddies in the Model Viewer.
Maps: Ascent
- Fixed a bug when breaking the door at Market by using an ability on the wall to the side of it.
Agents
- Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Trapwire (C) could be placed through Sage’s Barrier Orb (C).
- Fixed objects like traps that were not being damaged if they are placed in molotov patches that are already active.
- Fixed bug where you could see Skye’s Seekers (X) on the minimap while they were still invisible if you had line of sight to their hidden location.
- Fixed a bug where suppression would not properly interrupt Fade’s Prowler (C) control.
- Fixed a bug where Viper was able to deactivate her ultimate, Viper’s Pit (X), while suppressed.
- Various gameplay damage interactions fixed:
- Killjoy’s Lockdown (X) now properly takes damage from all abilities.
- Fixed Skye’s Trailblazer (Q) dealing damage to enemy Skye’s Trailblazer (Q) and Sova’s Owl Drone (C).
- Fixed Sova’s Hunter’s Fury (X) and Breach’s Aftershock (C) not damaging Raze’s Blast Pack (Q).
- Fixed Phoenix’s Blaze (C) not dealing damage to Harbor’s Cove (Q), Raze’s Blast Pack (Q), Reyna’s Leer (C), Sova’s Recon Bolt (E), and KAY/O’s ZERO/POINT (E).
- Fixed Brimstone’s Orbital Strike (X) not dealing damage to Harbor’s Cove (Q).
- Fixed Breach’s Aftershock (C), Raze’s Showstopper (X) and Paint Shells (E), damaging allied Killjoy’s Nanoswarm (C).
- Fixed Sova Hunter’s Fury (X) damaging allied Fade’s Haunt (E).
- Fixed Killjoy’s Nanoswarm (C), Phoenix’s Hot Hands (E) and Blaze (C) not dealing damage to Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) and Trademark (C).