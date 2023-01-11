Read along for the VALORANT Patch 6.0 Notes, where the new map Lotus goes live, Split returns to the pool, and some Ranked changes.

VALORANT Patch 6.0 Notes

Gameplay System Updates

Zoom inputs for ADS and Scopes when using Toggle Zoom updated in the backend. This fixes the Zoom disagreements between the Client and Server, which is most apparent when lagging (either packet loss or high ping)



New Map: Lotus

“Unlock the secrets behind the doors of these ancient ruins.”

Lotus In-Game | #VALORANT Lotus will contain 3 Sites, with a unique aspect being a Rotating Door. pic.twitter.com/HWdNNf94Lt — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) January 6, 2023

Lotus is a 3-site map which offers a wide variety of rotation options. The Lotus-only queue will only be playable on Swiftplay mode for 1 week. After this, it goes into the Competitive and Unrated map rotation in Patch 6.1.

Map Update: Split

Split is back with a few changes to make it less Defender-sided. Relevant images can be found in-context on the official and full VALORANT Patch 6.0 notes

A Main

First engagement area for Attackers has been widened and a small ledge added for mixups.

A Main box

Boost box next to the orb has been reduced to give Attackers a new position looking into A site.

A Rafters

The under-over area has been removed, making this much easier to deal with as an Attacker.

A Tower

The back section of the Tower has been flattened to make the fight to Ramps easier for both teams.

A Main & Tower Changes | #VALORANT – A Main area extended.

– Tower Stairs Rotated. pic.twitter.com/TGKwNEsyVk — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) January 6, 2023

Mid Bottom

Players can now silently drop down Mid platform.

The trick-jump up onto Mid box has also been removed for simplicity.

B Tower

Defender side jump up box has been removed to simplify the space.

B Rope Pocket

The hard corner here has been smoothed out to make clearing the spot easier.

Map Rotation

Breeze and Bind have now been removed from Competitive and Unrated map pool. Both are still playable in all of the other modes.

Omen’s Dark Cover (E) Changes

Dark Cover placed inside walls will now fall to the height of nearby ground.

Dev note: One-way smokes are a part of VALORANT, but they are difficult to play against and we want to keep them limited to intentional and understandable areas. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how this impacts Omen’s power levels.

Agent Utility

Most Agent utility (except for molotovs which has not yet been implemented) will now damage the Lotus breakable door as well as the wall plates on Ascent and Haven.

Competitive Changes

The goal of the changes is to make Ranked Rating gains and losses feel more consistent. These also reduce the effect of stomps on your RR.

Episode Reset New Episode equals Ranked reset. Your placement rank can be expected to be lower than at the end of Episode 5 Dev note: Remember we reset each episode to kick off the start of a new ranked ladder. This is a chance for players to show off their skill in the new season, as well as reset players in the ladder who may no longer be active.

RR gain/loss changes Ranked Rating gains and losses will depend slightly more on the game result (win/loss) and less on the round differential. Dev note: Players experience too wide of RR gains/losses from match to match based on the round differential (one win could give 12RR, and the next win could give 20RR). We’re making this change to reduce that swing of RR in gains and losses. Winning is still the most important way to climb!

MMR and visible Rank convergence For players who have a big difference between their MMR and visible Rank, the RR gains now also depends more on individual performance. Dev note: We received feedback that players felt like they would not be rewarded for a good game, or punished too harshly for a bad game during their ranked climb. If a player’s rank is below their actual MMR, they will be rewarded more for a good game. If a player’s rank is above their MMR, they will not be harshly penalized if they lose, but perform well in that match.



Progression Updates

Variant Favorites

You can now favorite a specific variant, and these variants will be the only ones that enter the potential weapon pool when Random Favorite is equipped.

Your existing favorite weapon skins will now have all unlocked variants favorited for consistency.

Bug Fixes

Cosmetics

Odin’s ammo belt will no longer visually pop into a vertical position when swapping gun buddies in the Model Viewer.

Maps: Ascent

Fixed a bug when breaking the door at Market by using an ability on the wall to the side of it.

Agents