Valve releases Phantom Assassin’s Persona Battle Pass Reward

When we talked about what was coming in the 2022 TI Dota 2 Battle Pass, we mentioned that Phantom Assassin was getting a new Hero Persona. Now, we finally have a glimpse of what it looks like. Keep reading to learn more about the new Exile Unveiled Hero Persona, and how you can get it yourself.

The official news for the Hero Persona release tells its story as such:

“Raised in secret by outcast sisters of the Veiled Order, Asan the exile has spent a lifetime in pursuit of a single purpose: to destroy the false prophet that his teachers blamed for the corruption of their once-sacred faith. And while his guardians have been taken from him one-by-one by the blades of the veiled assassins, Asan is at last ready to step from the shadows — to realize the dark dreams of his masters and ensure the tainted oracle’s most-feared prophecies come to deadly fruition.”

Players who buy the Dota 2 battle pass will be able to get their very own Exile Unveiled Hero Persona for Phantom Assassin. To unlock it, you will need to reach level 296 in the battle pass. Once unlocked, players can immediately equip the persona and use it in-game. This Hero Persona includes a new model, new animations, and new ability effects to reflect the Persona’s backstory. It also includes custom assets and exclusive voice lines. These new assets will serve to give the player a new experience during gameplay.

While working towards the Hero Persona, players will be able to get other rewards. Examples of these include announcer packs and tower skins.

To learn more about what else you can get in the Dota 2 battle pass, click here.