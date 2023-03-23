Counter Strike 2 is finally here, but when can YOU play it? Find out the Counter Strike 2 release date here.

Counter Strike 2 Release Date: Summer 2023

Following Valve’s long-awaited reveal of CS2, the release date for the game was also unveiled. Counter Strike 2 will release on Summer 2023, and will come as a free upgrade for Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

There is currently a limited test ongoing, and you can watch your favorite streamers and content creators play the game if you weren’t lucky enough to get beta access. You’ll know if you have access to Counter Strike 2 if you received a message in your CS:GO client. Selecting “ENROLL” in your invitation will allow you to play CS2.

In just under 12 hours, the three videos that discuss what’s new with Counter Strike 2 have gained a total of 9 million views. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering that the CS:GO community is still kicking, and even set a new all-time peak for concurrent players two weeks ago.

Counter Strike 2 Gameplay

Counter Strike 2 will completely rework how smokes behave in-game, now becoming volumetric objects that react to gunfire, grenades, lighting, and more. It will also update maps, ranging from simple lighting updates for classic maps like Dust 2 to a complete rework from the ground up for maps like Overpass.

It also introduces sub-tick updates, which will ensure that game actions will behave consistently, independent of tick rate. This means that the server will know exactly when you shot, when you peeked, when you jumped, and when you threw that ‘nade.

Source 2 also allows for a complete redesign of visual effects and audio, improving game clarity and immersion that will react depending on where you are in the map. The UI also received a complete overhaul. They have been improved not only to look better, but to better communicate important information throughout CS2.