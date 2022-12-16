By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Here is a guide on how to get the new weapons from the Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell DLC, as well as how to evolve them.

There are a total of 13 weapons that came with the Vampire Survivors DLC. Seven of these weapons are base weapons, which players can acquire. The player can get the other 6 by evolving some of the weapons. One of the base weapons, however, does not upgrade. We will be listing down below how to unlock each of these weapons.

Vampire Survivors DLC Weapons

Silver Wind Miang Moonspell’s default weapon Survive for 15 minutes with Miang Moonspell to unlock this weapon Evolves into the Festive Wind using Pummarola

Four Seasons Menya Moonspell’s default weapon Survive for 15 minutes with Menya Moonspell to unlock this weapon Evolves into the Godai Shuffle using Spinach and Candelabrador

Summon Night Syuuto Moonspell’s default weapon Survive for 15 minutes with Syuuto Moonspell to unlock this weapon Evolves into the Echo Night using Duplicator

Mirage Robe Babi-Onna’s default weapon Survive for 15 minutes with Babi-Onna to unlock this weapon Evolves into the J’Odore using Atractorb

108 Bocce McCoy-Oni’s default weapon Survive for 15 minutes with McCoy-Oni to unlock this weapon This weapon does not Evolves into anything

Mille Bolle Blu Gav’Et Oni’s default weapon Players can purchase this weapon from the Merchant in Moongolow Evolves into the Boo Roo Boole using Spellbinder

Night Sword This is not a default weapon Players can find this weapon on the north side of Mt. Moonspell. You can use your map to find its location. Evolves into Muramasa using Stone Mask



That's all of the information we have in this guide for the Vampire Survivor Legacy of the Moonspell DLC's new weapons and how to evolve them. We also have a guide on how to unlock the DLC's new characters, as some of these weapons require you to unlock the linked character.