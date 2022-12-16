By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Here is a guide on how to unlock the new characters from the Vampire Survivors Legacy of the Moonspell DLC.

There are a total of 8 characters that came with the Vampire Survivors DLC. We will be listing down below how to unlock each of these characters, as well as some additional information where applicable.

Vampire Survivors DLC Characters

Miang Moonspell Starts with Silver Wind as their default weapon Players can unlock Miang Moonspell by finding her coffin and opening it on the east side of Mt. Moonspell

Menya Moonspell Starts with Four Seasons as their default weapon Players can unlock Menya Moonspell by evolving the Silver Wind weapon Players can evolve the Silver Wind weapon by using the Pummarola

Syuuto Moonspell Starts with Summon Night as their default weapon Players can unlock Syuuto Moonspell by evolving the Four Seasons weapon Players can evolve the Four Seasons weapon by using the Spinach and Candelabrador

Babi-Onna Starts with the Mirage Robe as their default weapon Players can unlock Babi-Onna by evolving the Summon Night weapon Players can evolve the Summon Night weapon by using the Duplicator

McCoy-Oni Starts with the 108 Bocce as their default weapon Players can unlock McCoy-Oni by evolving the Mirage Robe weapon Players can evolve the Mirage weapon by using the Attractorb

Gav ‘Et-Oni Starts with the Mille Bolle Blu Players can unlock Gav ‘Et Oni by defeating 6000 Kappa The Kappas are located on the south side of Mt. Moonspell

Megalo Menya An upgraded version Menya Moonspell Menya Moonspell morphs into Megalo Menya after defeating 100,000 enemies in a single run

Megalo Syuuto An upgraded version of Syuuto Moonspell Syuuto Moonspell morphs into Megalo Syuuto after defeating 100,000 enemies in a single run



