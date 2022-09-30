Vampire Survivors Release Date – What’s new in 1.0?

Vampire Survivors has been an iconic rogue-lite game this past year. Now, ten months after its initial release, Vampire Survivors 1.0 is coming to town. Keep reading to learn more about Vampire Survivor’s full release, its release date, as well as everything new to it.

Vampire Survivors 1.0 Release Date: October 20, 2022

Vampire Survivors 1.0 will release on October 20. 2022 on PC. The game started as an Android game back in July of last year, before releasing on PC in December of that year.

Vampire Survivors 1.0 new features

In their official post on Steam, the developers listed down what players can expect from the full Vampire Survivors release. Although they can’t reveal much, they mentioned a few important bits of news. For starters, more official languages are coming to the game. With the 1.0 release, the following languages will be officially supported:

English

French

Italian

German

Spanish

Polish

Portuguese

Turkish

Russian

Simplified Chinese

Korean

Japanese

They continued that with the official release, they can no longer use fan translations for the game.

Another big change comes in the form of a new game engine. In the past months, Vampire Survivors has been using the Electron engine. However, with Vampire Survivors’ release, the team plans to introduce a new engine for various reasons. These reasons include better performance, better compatibility with various computers, and better polish. This new engine is optional, so if players still prefer the old engine, then they will still be able to use it. The save files for the current Electron version of the game are compatible with the new engine. The team listed the following as the major problems that the new engine will fix:

Work on machines that get the webGL not supported error, get a white screen of death, get a black screen with a sad face, or have the game installed on a non-standard path.

Fix input issues or the game straight-up crashing when multiple controllers are attached to the machine.

Remapping input.

Cloud Save conflicts due to non-useful files.

Use more than 1 CPU core 🙂 Let those FPS fly high

Native support for Linux

The team aims to release Vampire Survivors on the new engine by the end of the year. Other than these changes, the is adding more achievements to the game, as well as balancing some of the items for Vampire Survivors 1.0. Although it appears that most of the items will be getting a buff, they specifically mentioned that Santa Water/La Borra will be receiving a nerf.

Although the release is still on the 20th of October, the developers are planning to release sneak peeks, teasers, and trailers leading up to the release date. The teasers will start on October 7, 2022, so stay tuned for these teasers.

That’s all for the Vampire Survivors 1.0 release. If you’re interested in games similar to Vampire Survivors, check out our article listing down the Top 5 Roguelite games of September 2022 here.