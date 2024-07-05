In a heartfelt social media post on July 4, Vanessa Hudgens, 35, addressed the invasion of her family's privacy following the birth of her first child with husband Cole Tucker, a professional baseball player for the Los Angeles Angels, Yahoo reports. Hudgens expressed disappointment over paparazzi photos published by TMZ showing the couple leaving the hospital with their newborn earlier in the week.

Vanessa Hudgens Speaks Out

“We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media,” Hudgens wrote on her Instagram story. Despite the intrusion, she assured her followers that both she and her husband were overjoyed and that their baby was healthy.

The “High School Musical” star had initially revealed her pregnancy at this year's Academy Awards, where she hosted The Oscars Red Carpet Show for the third consecutive year. Hudgens, glowing in a floor-length black gown, proudly displayed her baby bump on the red carpet. Later, at a Vanity Fair afterparty, she wore a sheer black dress that accentuated her pregnancy, complete with a visible bellybutton ring.

Throughout her pregnancy, Vanessa Hudgens shared glimpses into her life with Tucker, whom she married in a picturesque ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023. The couple had announced their engagement just months earlier, in February 2023, after meeting during a Zoom meditation session led by lifestyle podcaster Jay Shetty.

Strong Relationship

Reflecting on their relationship, Hudgens attributed their union to the “power of manifestation,” having drawn Tucker into her life based on a list of qualities she sought in a partner. She emphasized Tucker's positive outlook on life and their shared values, including a mutual appreciation for celebrating each other's successes.

Vanessa Hudgens, known for her roles in films like “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, expressed excitement about sharing her acting career with her future children. She emphasized her deliberate choice in roles throughout her career to ensure a diverse catalog of work that her children could enjoy at every age.

As Hudgens and Tucker navigate parenthood, their commitment to each other and their growing family remains evident. The couple's journey, from serendipitous Zoom meetings to a private wedding in Mexico, underscores their shared values and the joy they find in each other's company. Despite the challenges of fame and media scrutiny, Vanessa Hudgens continues to prioritize family and privacy in her public life.