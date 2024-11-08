ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The VCU Rams (1-0) meet the Boston College Eagles (1-0) at a neutral site for a game Friday night. Below we will continue our College Basketball odds series with a VCU-Boston College prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the VCU-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: VCU-Boston College Odds

VCU: -8.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -450

Boston College: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch VCU vs. Boston College

Time: 6:00 PM/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why VCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

VCU opened their season up with a blowout win over Bellarmine. Bellarmine is not a great team, but VCU looked very convincing in the win. The Rams shot 52.7 percent from the field, and 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. They also had 20 assists, so they do move the ball pretty well. VCU gave themselves open shots, and they knocked them down. If VCU stays hot on Friday, they will have a great chance to win.

Defensively, VCU was very good. They recorded seven steals, and forced 16 turnovers. Along with that, they held Bellarmine to 46.4 percent shooting, and just four threes made. The Rams were relentless, and they did not allow Bellarmine to get anything going. They also had 10 blocks in the game, so they did a good job protecting the rim. If VCU can have a similar defensive game, they will be in good position to win.

In game one, Boston College shot 38.9 percent from the field, and they made just five threes in their win. Boston College was held to under 70 points in the game. Boston College was underwhelming on the offensive side of the floor, and VCU needs to make sure that continues. If Boston College scores under 70 points again, VCU will be able to win.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College did not play their best game in the opening night win over the Citadel. However, they were still able to pull of the win, which says something about their grit on the court. The good news for Boston College is they should not be expected to have another poor shooting night. They were sixth in the ACC in field goal percentage last season, so their shooting will get better.

Boston College was led by Donald Hand Jr. in the win. Hand took the most shots on the team, but did not shoot the ball great. He was able to go 11-11 on free throws, though. If Hand is going to shoot that much, Boston College will need him to make some more of his shots. If he can increase his field goal percentage of just 40 percent, Boston College will be able to win.

One thing Boston College did well, along with Hand, was get to the free throw line. They attempted 28 shots from the charity stripe, and that is a big reason for their win. The Eagles were able to make 22 of those free throws, as well. Will they shoot 28 free throws on Friday? Most likely not. However, if Boston College can get VCU into foul trouble, they will be able to win this game.

Final VCU-Boston College Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game, and both teams are decent. Boston College was a 20-win team last season, so I do think they need a little more respect than the spread is giving them. Because of this, I will take Boston College to cover the spread.

Final VCU-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Boston College +8.5 (-102)