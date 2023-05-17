The upcoming Venom 3 is continuing to build out its cast and you can add Academy Award-nominee and former Doctor Strange actor Chiwetel Ejiofor to the list as he joins the Tom Hardy-led threequel.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll broke the news that Ejiofor has joined the cast to co-star in Venom 3 opposite Hardy. His role has not been disclosed, but here’s hoping that he’ll make for a better casting than Woody Harrelson in the previous two films.

Tom Hardy once returns as Eddie Brock/Venom and is also producing the film. Kelly Marcel — who wrote Fifty Shades of Grey along with the first two installments in the Venom franchise — will take over the directors’ chair in the third installment. Marcel wrote the script based on a story that she co-wrote with Hardy. Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis had directed the previous two installments respectively. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will also serve as producers on the film.

Chiwetel Ejiofor is no stranger to comic book movies. He appeared in Doctor Strange and its sequel as Karl Mordo (he appeared as a variant of the character in the sequel). He also appeared in The Old Guard for Netflix alongside Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne. He has range, though, and is not exclusive to franchise flicks. He was previously nominated for Best Actor for his role in 12 Years a Slave. He’s received a number of other awards for roles in the likes of American Gangster and Doctor Strange.

The first two Venom films have been hits, at least financially, for Sony. The first two installments grossed over $1 billion between the two of them. The first film made $856 million worldwide in 2018, and the sequel, which was released in 2021 and was technically a pandemic film, still grossed a respectable $506 million worldwide and was the third-highest-grossing film domestically of 2021 and seventh-highest-grossing film worldwide.