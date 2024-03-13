Venom 3 has been retitled to The Last Dance. In turn, social media has reacted with hilarious Michael Jordan memes.
The film's name change was reported on March 12. Additionally, the film was moved up its release date. It will now open on October 25, two weeks earlier than its original release date.
The name change resulted in hilarious social media memes. Various users are photoshopping Venom's head onto scenes from The Last Dance, the popular Netflix docuseries about the Chicago Bulls.
The first meme comes courtesy of Harrison Faigen on X, formerly Twitter, which photoshops Venom's head onto Michael Jordan in The Last Dance on the popular “and I took that personally” meme.
The second meme shows Spider-Man and Venom's heads photoshopped onto Larry Bird and Jordan's as they have an NSFW exchange.
Venom 3
Venom 3 (or The Last Dance) is the third and presumed final installment in the Spider-Man spin-off series. Sony launched their cinematic universe with the first film in the trilogy. The first two films have grossed over $1.3 billion at the box office.
Tom Hardy stars in the series as Eddie Brock. He becomes entangled with a symbiote and the two take on various foes including Carnage. Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis directed the first two installments, respectively. Kelly Marcel, who wrote the first two films, will get her turn in the director's chair.
The plot of The Last Dance is still unclear. Hardy will return, of course, and the likes of Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo have been cast in the film.