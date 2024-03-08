Juno Temple, the newest addition to the Venom franchise, is singing praises for her co-star Tom Hardy's enthusiasm for the upcoming film, Venom 3, CBR reports. In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Temple shared her excitement about joining the Venom universe and working alongside Hardy.
Temple, known for her roles in Ted Lasso and Fargo, expressed her astonishment at the scale of the Venom 3 production, comparing it even to her experience on the set of The Dark Knight Rises. She marveled at the attention to detail and creativity behind the scenes, emphasizing the grandeur of the production.
The actress highlighted Hardy's genuine passion for the character of Eddie Brock and his relationship with the symbiote. Describing Hardy's enthusiasm as infectious, Temple noted that he approaches the role with the excitement of a child on the first day of school. She praised Hardy for his dedication to telling the story of Eddie and Venom, which has helped create a positive and welcoming atmosphere on set.
While no official plot details have been released for Venom 3, Temple teased that the film promises to be both fun and interesting. She hinted at the film nearing the end of production, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work with such talented individuals and describing the experience as a “wild, wonderful ride.”
Temple's comments offer fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Venom 3 and underscore Hardy's commitment to the franchise. As anticipation for the film continues to build, Temple's praise for Hardy's passion and energy adds to the excitement surrounding Venom 3's release.